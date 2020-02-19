[bernie-sanders-to-make-appearance-at-bakersfield-rally-friday]

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Democratic presidential prospect Bernie Sanders will make an visual appeal at a get-out-the-vote rally Friday at the Park at River Stroll.

A Bernie Sanders Facebook party web site claims the function will take place Friday at three: 30 p.m. at the Spectrum Amphitheater.

We are functioning to gather much more facts of the occasion, but the occasion site states it is open up to the public.

The Vermont Senator final built an visual appeal in Bakersfield in 2016 and canceled a scheduled visual appeal past October at CSU Bakersfield because of a heart assault he suffered days earlier.

We will update this story as we learn more information.