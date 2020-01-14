Bernie Sanders told Elizabeth Warren that a woman couldn’t win: sources

TAMPA (CNN) – There is intense controversy on the eve of the next presidential democratic debate after Bernie Sanders told Elizabeth Warren in a private meeting that “a woman can’t win the presidential race”.

CNN reports that the conversation took place in Warren’s apartment in Washington DC in December 2018 when long-time friends discussed how best to take on President Donald Trump.

While Warren reportedly said she believed she would be a strong presidential candidate, Sanders reportedly said otherwise.

Sanders contested the characterization of the meeting in a statement to CNN that reads as follows:

“It is ridiculous to think that Elizabeth Warren told me at the meeting that she was running for president that a woman could not win,” said Sanders. “It is sad that three weeks before the caucus in Iowa and a year after this private conversation, employees who were not in the room were lying about what had happened. What I said that evening was that Donald Trump was a sexist is a racist and a liar who would arm everything he could with weapons. I think a woman can win 2020? Of course! After all, Hillary Clinton beat Donald Trump by 3 million votes in 2016. “

The details of this conversation emerged in the midst of revelations that Politico first reported that volunteers for the Sanders campaign received scripted discussion points criticizing Warren and suggesting that her followers were elitist.

Warren’s office has yet to comment.

Sanders, Warren and four other candidates will start another debate on Tuesday evening in Iowa, just a few weeks before the first meetings and primaries are held.