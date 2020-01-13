Bernie Sanders told me that a woman could not win – Boston Herald

Elizabeth Warren confirmed an earlier CNN report last night that Bernie Sanders told her in a private 2018 meeting that a woman cannot win the presidency, according to published reports.

In a statement released to various media last night, Warren said about her meeting with Sanders in December 2018: “One of the issues that emerged was what would happen if Democrats nominated a female candidate. I thought a woman could win; he did not agree. I have no interest in further discussing this private meeting because Bernie and I have much more in common than our differences in the field of punditry. “

Sanders had denied the CNN report, which was based on anonymous sources, and accused Warren’s staff of lying.

“It’s ridiculous to believe that at the same meeting where Elizabeth Warren told me she would be president, I would tell her that a woman couldn’t win,” Sanders said. “It’s sad that, three weeks before the Iowa Caucus and a year after that private conversation, employees who were not in the room were lying about what happened. Do I believe a woman can win in 2020?” Of course! Hillary Clinton finally beat Donald Trump with three million votes in 2016. “

Warren reportedly did not want to go outside with the dispute, but chose to face Sanders’ denials and counter-accusations.

The two progressives have so far largely avoided criticizing each other.

But Warren punished Sanders over the weekend after a message that his campaign instructed volunteers to speak badly about her to win undecided voters.

Herald wire services have contributed