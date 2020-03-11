Bernie Sanders Votes Don’t Close U.S. Borders To Stop Coronavirus

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) told Fox News on Monday evening that it would not close U.S. borders to stop the coronavirus spread.

On Monday evening, he was asked what he would do differently from Trump to protect Americans from the rapid spread of the disease, which originated in Wuhan, China.

When asked by Bret Baier to anchor, a coronavirus outbreak was stopped, Sanders replied “No”. The exchange went as follows:

Bret Baier: If you had to, would you close the borders?

Bernie Sanders: No. What you may not want to do right now when you have a president who has propagated the xenophobic and anti-immigrant sentiment before he was elected. What we need to do is get scientists to take a look at what we need to do. There are communities where the virus spreads. What does it mean? It may mean self-righteousness, it may not have public assemblies.

But let’s not go back to the same case. It is not interesting that a president who has demonized and demonized immigrants, the first thing he may think of is closing the border. So we need scientists to explain the right approach to us, not the political approach.

Sanders’ comments actually contrast with the conclusions of doctors and scientists. The New England Journal of Medicine recently reported: “At least temporarily, these restrictions may have contributed to delaying the spread of the virus.”

President Donald Trump’s administration has implemented travel bans on China and Iran, two of the world’s largest coronavirus-affected nations, due to initial criticism by its critics.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) denounced Trump’s travel ban for protecting Americans from the coronavirus, saying travel bans “do more harm than good.”

John Binder is a Breitbart News reporter. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.