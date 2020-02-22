[Bernie Sanders vs. Bloomberg and the company media device | 2020 U.S. Elections]

%MINIFYHTML74eb6caa97e839cb655794b388b6d22911%

In Listening write-up this week: Inelectable or preferred? Why is Bernie Sanders having such a challenging vacation from American company media? In addition, satirists mocking Angola’s elite.

Sanders vs. Bloomberg and the company media equipment

We are in the early times of the US election time and the battle for the correct to confront Donald Trump presently seems like a two-horse race.

On the progressive facet of the Democratic Celebration, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders. On his proper, the previous mayor of New York, Michael Bloomberg.

In the coverage of the two candidates, whose insurance policies are opposite poles, the US media present their corporate bias. Sanders is a democratic socialist, Bloomberg is the ninth richest person in the globe.

Sanders depends on a significant quantity of grassroots followers and a history fundraiser Bloomberg is by now out of his pocket for a sum of $ 350 million in an promoting bombing.

In spite of major the team when it arrives to feeling polls, Bernie Sanders is remaining thought of as ineligible in massive aspect of the media protection.

Months right before the November elections, for a lot of voters, the US media is presently an electoral trouble.

Taxpayers:

Anoa Changa – Host of The Way with Anoa

Shane Ryan – Policy Editor, Paste Magazine

Sophia McClennen – Professor, Penn Point out University

John Nichols – National Affairs Correspondent, The Nation

On our radar:

Richard Gizbert talks to producer Johanna Hoes about the tug-of-war of the media involving the United States and China, with Beijing expelling a few reporters from the Wall Street Journal and Washington rising the disclosure requirements for Chinese media on American soil.

The fun side of corruption: a master class in Angolan satire

The previous Angolan president José Eduardo dos Santos repressed his political opponents and the media, leaving really very little place for dissent.

His successor, Joao Lourenco, promised a new period of media independence and celebrated the get the job done of journalists imprisoned under two Saints. In this weather of budding tolerance, a unique variety of dissension prospers: satire.

Since the colonial period, Angolans have utilised humor to make some major remarks about factual powers.

Listening submit He spoke with two of the country’s most profitable satirists, just one comic and the other cartoonist, about how their abilities permit them to criticize Angola’s political course.

Taxpayers:

Tiago Costa – Comic and presenter, & # 39 Soup Saber & # 39

Sergio Picarra – Cartoonist and creator, & # 39 Mankiko & # 39

Source: Al Jazeera Information