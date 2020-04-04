Bernie Sanders warns that a total economic collapse will be more expensive than paying workers, reducing health care costs amid Coronavirus

Democratic presidential nominee Bernie Sanders warned that it was easier for the status quo forces to maintain a damaged system than to repair it.

Sanders, speaking remotely at Real Time Friday night with Bill Maher on HBO, said American workers laid off or on leave due to locking in coronaviruses must “continue to receive 100 percent of your salary.” The Vermont senator said he and other members of Congress are currently drafting “unprecedented legislation” to save the US from total economic and social collapse.

He agreed with host Bill Maher that President Donald Trump supported countries whose governors were “good” to him by sending them more COVID-19 medical supplies. “The main point is that we have to prevent damage in the entire system – that’s how dangerous it is right now. It’s much easier to maintain the system than to repair it after it breaks,” Sanders said.

“What does that mean? From an economic point of view, it means we tell every worker in America: ‘You will continue to get your salary. We know you are not working, we know you are at home, we know the business where you work is not functioning, but … You will continue to receive 100 percent of your salary, ‘”continued Sanders, noting how several European countries have paid their citizens for quarantine themselves.

The senator also said that ridiculous Americans can get government-sponsored coronavirus tests – but not treatment.

Maher stressed Sanders on “how long” the US government could continue to pay workers who were laid off or on leave, questioning whether printing more money one day would destroy its own economy through inflation. Sanders replied that “the alternatives are worse,” noting that U.S. workers cannot just be left without anything while the company is protected by the federal government.

“By not preventing a crisis, you end up saving and reducing a lot of pain in this country. I don’t think you have an alternative. We see around 30-40 million people lose their jobs in just a few months. And if we don’t protect those people, You will see an economic collapse and will need more money to put it back together.

Sanders said that in the $ 2 trillion congressional law that was passed last week, airline workers are an example of employees who still receive 100 percent of their salary and health care coverage on government change. He said the concept of a federal government that included workers had already been used in Britain, Germany, Denmark and other European countries.

Sanders said that if he were president today, he would really use the Defense Production Act of 1950 (DPA) to inform the private sector that they had to make the masks, dresses, gloves and ventilators needed by health care workers to combat the spread of the coronavirus virus.

He warned that police and EMT workers were not paid because they were fighting the corona virus as an example of “damage to the system” that had already taken place. Sanders sues families with student loans, car loans, mortgages and rent to be protected.

Screenshot: YouTube | Bill Maher