Bernie Sanders was upset when Elizabeth Warren accused him of engaging in billionaires in the debate

Independent Vermont Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders was visibly dissatisfied with the Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren included him in an attack on candidates who get billionaires out of the way in Friday night’s debate.

Moderator at the ABC News Democratic Presidential Debate on Friday night in New Hampshire George Stephanopoulos the candidates asked why they felt better positioned for defeat Donald Trump as a billionaire Mike Bloomberg,

“I don’t think anyone should be able to qualify for a nomination or become president of the United States,” said Warren, then added, “I don’t think a billionaire should be able to do that, and I don’t think that People who exploit billionaires to fund their campaigns should do so. “

“I heard everyone talking about how we Democrats want to overthrow Citizens United because we want to end this unlimited spending,” said Warren, then dropped the hammer.

“Yes, except everyone on this stage, except [Minnesota Senator] Amy [Klobuchar] and I’m either a billionaire or getting help from PACS that can spend indefinitely, “said Warren as Sanders shook his head violently.” No. “

Senators Warren and Sanders each tried to solve the purity and fundraising problem in the primary democratic campaign, but when Warren included Sanders in their indictment, he was visibly upset. Warren is likely referring to Our Revolution, a nonprofit group that supports Sanders 2020 campaign.

“So, if you really want to live where you say it, put your money where you have your mouth and say no to the PACs,” continued Warren, her own bags or people looking at each other deal with billionaires, the way we build them in the future is that we have a grassroots movement that is funded by grassroots. “

“Going forward” does a lot for Warren, who last February called aborting fundraisers “unilateral disarmament”.

Stephanopoulos interrupted Sanders when he tried to answer and promised to return to him after Senator Klobuchar, but when he got there he distracted Sanders by changing the question.

“Let’s talk about money and let’s talk about it,” Sanders began, pointing in Warren’s direction when Stephanopoulos started asking a question.

“Mayor Bloomberg is, let me just ask you the question,” said Stephanopoulos.

“I have an answer to the question, it’s more important,” protested Sanders, but Stephanopoulos went on to say, “Because Mayor Bloomberg took up your argument, he says we need evolution, not revolution.”

Sanders then changed course and attacked Bloomberg and the former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigiegwho defended himself by noting – like Warren did until last February – that Trump and the Republicans are not restricted in this way.

After all, Warren said in an interview after the debate that she would accept money from some billionaires anyway.

