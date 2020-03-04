[Bernie Sanders Wins California]

Sen. Bernie Sanders has won the California Democratic main, according to Fox News and AP’s projections.

CNN has nevertheless to call the race in California, where by polls closed at 11 p.m. EST, nevertheless they declared Sanders and early chief.

California is the most populous U.S. state and is residence to 415 pledged delegates. It is the most significant prize on Super Tuesday, meaning it is a significant gain for Sanders and his race for the Democratic nomination, on a evening that was until now a large a single for rival Joe Biden.

In fact, California offers just about 3 times as many delegates as all initial four early-voting states combined. The California most important was moved up to Super Tuesday this 12 months, irrespective of the celebration slipping later on in past elections.

Sanders went into the California major election with a 14.7 position lead in the point out, according to the RealClearPolitics polling regular. Biden was polling in second, Elizabeth Warren in 3rd, and Mike Bloomberg in fourth.

FiveThirtyEight editor-in-chief Nate Silver also predicted an remarkable gain for Sanders prior to the California election, predicting the Senator would have a 76% possibility of winning.