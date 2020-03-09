Bernie Sanders with Coronavirus Roundtable Discussion

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is holding a panel discussion with public health experts in Detroit, Michigan, on Monday, amid growing concerns surrounding the coronavirus, his campaign was announced.

The discussion, which will be centered around the outbreak, and “what we need to do to address it,” will take place Monday afternoon, one day before the state’s Democratic primary election.

Per Sanders press release:

Senator Sanders will be joined by medical professionals and national and state health leaders, including United Nations Nurse (UN) President Deborah Burger, RN; former Special Assistant, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Nuclear Biological and Chemical Defense Programs at the Greg Whitten Department of Defense; Director of the Yale Center for Infectious Disease Modeling and Analysis (CIDMA), and Burnett and Stender Families, Professor of Epidemiology (Microbial Diseases). Alison Galvani; a physician, epidemiologist, public health expert and former City of Detroit Health Commissioner; Abdul El-Sayed; and Family Medicine and Health Care Defender Dr. Victoria Dooley.

The discussion comes as the mysterious virus, originally from Wuhan, China, is spreading in the United States. Two U.S. lawmakers, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Representative Paul Gosar (R-AZ), are under self-quarantine due to contact with an assistant at the Political Conference on Political Action (CPAC). ) which tested positive for the virus.

Sanders, meanwhile, has been a fierce critic of President Trump’s response to the coronavirus, and his plan is “disgusting.”

Trump’s plan for coronavirus so far:

-Take care of heating in winter for the poor

They have Vice President Pence, who wanted to “pray” for the HIV epidemic, monitor the response

– Former pharmacist lobbyist Alex Azar refuses to provide affordable vaccines to everyone

– Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) February 27, 2020

He also scolded Trump for holding a MAGA rally in South Carolina, and told his supporters hearing last month that the “dangerous president” should be “to bring doctors, scientists and researchers.”

“Trump is in Charleston, South Carolina today. You all know that there is a global healthcare crisis right now with the coronavirus,” he said at the time.

“Countries around the world are working frantically to figure out how they can control the virus, how to get a vaccine to deal with the virus,” he continued.

“And here in America we obviously have to do the same. It could be thought that in the midst of a major healthcare crisis, the President of the United States would bring together doctors and scientists and researchers, not Donald Trump,” Sanders added.

Trump last week signed a $ 8.3 billion emergency funding bill to fight coronavirus.

“It’s an unforeseen problem … it didn’t go out of place, but we’re dealing with it,” the president said.