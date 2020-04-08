Bernie Sanders withdraws from presidential election, opens Joe Biden’s path to nomination

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders announced the end of his presidential election on Wednesday morning. Democracy socialists have suffered many famous defeats in major nations across the country.

“We’ve shown the world that we can use our corrupt campaign finance system to run our campaigns without relying on wealthy and powerful people,” he said live from his website. “I can’t imagine a candidate blessed with a more powerful and dedicated group of people who brought my message everywhere in the country. Has changed the American mindset about what can be done. “

Sanders also outlined the extraordinary path for his exercise. He stated in his speech that he would stay in all major votes to continue to win delegates until the Democratic National Convention in August this year. Delegates are used to exercise political power over the Democratic platform and to promote a more progressive set of guiding principles.

“And then, together, we move forward to defeat Donald Trump,” he said.

According to Sanders, the party’s future agrees with his ideals, and the Democrats need to adapt to stay relevant. “We have won the struggle for generations,” he explained, stating that his campaign has captured the overwhelming majority of voters under the age of 30, and often under the age of 50. “The future of this country lies in our thinking”

The announcement followed Tuesday’s Wisconsin primary. The results are not expected until next Monday, but show that Sanders is far behind his competitor, former Vice President Joe Biden, and is far from 2016 results. In the last presidential election, Sanders fell 13 points below his then rival Hillary Clinton in Badger.

The results also follow a 78-year-old candidate’s streak that began on Super Tuesday.

The senator made his decision time known to his staff before addressing the public.

“I hope we can tell you better news, but you know the truth: we are currently about 300 delegates behind Vice President Joe Biden, and the path to victory is virtually “I can’t.” “I concluded that this fight for a Democratic nomination was not successful.”

Sanders acknowledged that some of his supporters “disagree with our position,” but said, “In good faith I could not win and the important work needed for all of us in this difficult time You can’t start a campaign that hinders that. ” “

Joe Biden is currently estimated to be an official candidate for the Democratic Party. The United States is in the midst of a global pandemic and is motivating the country to rebuild its typical electoral process.

Sanders has created campaigns on large socialist ideals such as Medicare for All, Forgive Student Loans, and the Green New Deal. His plans to separate healthcare and employment in recent weeks are increasing as millions of Americans suddenly lose jobs and face a new life without healthcare due to the economic impact of COVID-19 I got support.

Last month, Sanders announced that it would take some time to “evaluate” the campaign and if it should continue. “We’re talking to supporters,” he said at the time. “No one has suggested the truth at this time to end the campaign.” However, since the announcement, his campaign has quietly removed all ads from Facebook and removed them all.

Biden said he would try to incorporate Sanders’ ideas into his own campaign. “If I’m nominated, I can tell you one thing, I want Bernie to be part of the journey,” Biden said Tuesday. “Not as a Vice Presidential candidate, but only engaged in everything he worked hard on, many of which I agree.”

Now the question is whether Sanders can unite his leftmost base around Biden.

Biden has issued a 757-word statement praising Sanders and highlighting his commitment to the Sanders platform in an attempt to win these voters. , “He wrote.

Other Fortune political reports:

: Americans are facing a hunger crisis because SNAP benefits are less available to some

—Joe Biden’s medical plan after the coronavirus

—World War II Provides Lessons and Warnings for Coronavirus Fight

—COVID-19 overturns learning and cancels spring test for millions of American students

-Listen to Leadership Next, examine the evolving role of the CEO on a Fortune podcast

—See: The future of the labor market looks harsh as unemployment soars

Speed ​​up your morning commute with the Fortune CEO Daily Newsletter.

. [TagsToTranslate] Bernie Thunders