[bernie-sitting-pretty]

A intriguing night time with Michael Bloomberg on the stage for the very first time and an motivated general performance from Elizabeth Warren, but could the night time have gone any greater for Bernie Sanders?

Bloomberg’s gambit is to rescue the Democratic Occasion from Bernie Sanders, but he barely laid a glove on him, mainly since he was hemorrhaging from the Warren assaults.

What volleys Bloomberg was ready to get off towards Sanders have been just about comical. It’s Sanders’ fault that the tax code is skewed towards billionaires? Sanders’ three residences helps make the billionaire a improved nominee?

One debate is not a marketing campaign. Bloomberg still has the income to outspend all people. His adverts won’t stop, and they’ve been going the public viewpoint dial. But this was Bloomberg’s own introduction to a countrywide viewers. It did not go well. He was not a dominant presence on phase. He stumbled poorly when pressed. He didn’t display any specific mastery of coverage or of rhetoric. He seemed diminished.

Bloomberg is positioning himself as a white knight, however he didn’t stand out both personally or thematically. There is a disconnect there, a cognitive dissonance that I suspect will transform off men and women if not open up to the plan of Bloomberg as savior. But a caveat: not almost as a lot of persons will see his discussion performance as will see his advertisements. We’ve hardly ever encountered a situation pretty like this before: a well-funded late entrant in a crowded, unsettled field. It is fascinating.

Warren fought ferociously to be the only practical choice to Sanders. She experienced to make fast get the job done of Bloomberg and fend off Buttegieg, Klobuchar and Biden. An pretty much unachievable job. But on this evening, in this discussion board, she pulled it off. As an electoral approach though, it’s a really hard needle for her to thread.

Sanders ended the night time still standing. No just one seriously laid a hand on him. Warren did his soiled perform on Bloomberg.

Bloomberg was the wild card coming in that threatened to upend a race shaping up nicely for Sanders. But it did not come about. At the very least not tonight. Not on this stage.