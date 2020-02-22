[Bernie Supporter on MSNBC Calls Out Community Contributor Jason Johnson for ‘Misfit Black Girls’ Insult of Sanders Personnel]

Progressive podcaster and Bernie Sanders supporter Benjamin Dixon known as out MSNBC contributor Jason Johnson for the latter’s stinging assault on the candidate’s fans and insults of the Vermont’s senator’s feminine African-American staff.

Talking with MSNBC’s Ari Melber, Dixon arrived on to examine Sanders’ assistance between African-American voters as in comparison to other Democratic candidates like Mike Bloomberg. Dixon, notably, lately unearthed audio from a 2015 Aspen Institute celebration wherever Bloomberg staunchly defended his quit-and-frisk plan when mayor of New York Metropolis and explained, referring to young minority adult males, that it was essential for law enforcement to “throw them up towards the wall” to end criminal offense.

“Now it is time to press back again against this fake narrative that minorities, African-People in america in particular, are not supporting Bernie Sanders,” Dixon stated. “In simple fact, millennials by and massive, we are supporting Bernie Sanders. There is a significant coalition of folks experienced a believe in what he’s hoping to do for the working class.”

“Quite frankly, a whole lot of black individuals are working class and not just ‘misfits’ according to Dr. Jason Johnson of your network,” Dixon included, taking a direct shot at the MSNBC contributor, who, previously on Friday, had blasted the “racist, liberal whites” he claimed assist Sanders’s candidacy on a Sirius XM radio demonstrate and then dismissed the campaign’s countrywide co-chair and push secretary, both African-American ladies, as an “island of misfit black ladies.”

Melber’s facial expression proposed he was stunned by the hit, but then responded: “Shots fired, as they say. I’ll test to get out a segment with each other so you can have that dialogue.”

Enjoy the video over, by way of MSNBC.