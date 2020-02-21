[Bernie Talks Bloomberg on 60 Minutes: Trump Would ‘Chew Him Up and Spit Him Out’]

Bernie Sanders took goal at Mike Bloomberg, his opponent in the Democratic major race for president, in an visual appeal on 60 Minutes established to air this Sunday.

Pursuing Bloomberg’s rocky initial debate overall performance in Las Vegas, Sanders was questioned by 60 correspondent Anderson Cooper if he was “surprised by how unprepared he appeared for some quite simple apparent thoughts.”

“Yes, I was,” Sanders reported. “And if that is what took place in a Democratic discussion, you know, I consider it’s quite possible that Trump will chew him up and spit him out.”

“I consider it is fairly possible that Trump [would] chew him up and spit him out,” Bernie Sanders tells @andersoncooper soon after Michael Bloomberg’s discussion overall performance. 60 Minutes talks with Senator Sanders, Sunday. https://t.co/o74y9o6PHD pic.twitter.com/dxxEs3ad7w — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) February 21, 2020

“Are you significantly less worried about Michael Bloomberg?” Cooper adopted up. “If you have been apprehensive about him ahead of, are you considerably less concerned now right after getting that discussion?”

“I am anxious about an unparalleled sum of funds becoming used on a campaign,” Sanders replied. “We’ve under no circumstances viewed something like this in American background. And I just feel though that the American persons will rebel from this type of oligarchic motion. We are a democracy. 1 individual, 1 vote. Not a guy well worth $60 billion getting an election.”

Bloomberg has used approximately 50 percent a billion dollars on the race so much, according to a CNN report out this morning. That attained him substantial sufficient polls to make it onto the discussion stage in Vegas, however he is not on the ballot in Nevada, which will caucus this Saturday, or South Carolina, which has its most important upcoming week.