[Bernie Talks Bloomberg on 60 Minutes: Trump Would ‘Chew Him Up and Spit Him Out’]

Bernie Sanders took purpose at Mike Bloomberg, his opponent in the Democratic major race for president, in an physical appearance on 60 Minutes set to air this Sunday.

Following Bloomberg’s rocky 1st discussion effectiveness in Las Vegas, Sanders was asked by 60 correspondent Anderson Cooper if he was “surprised by how unprepared he appeared for some extremely essential evident issues.”

“Yes, I was,” Sanders claimed. “And if that’s what occurred in a Democratic discussion, you know, I assume it’s quite probable that Trump will chew him up and spit him out.”

“I consider it’s quite most likely that Trump [would] chew him up and spit him out,” Bernie Sanders tells @andersoncooper following Michael Bloomberg’s debate functionality. 60 Minutes talks with Senator Sanders, Sunday. https://t.co/o74y9o6PHD pic.twitter.com/dxxEs3ad7w — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) February 21, 2020

“Are you a lot less concerned about Michael Bloomberg?” Cooper followed up. “If you were being anxious about him ahead of, are you much less worried now following getting that discussion?”

“I am worried about an unprecedented total of income becoming spent on a marketing campaign,” Sanders replied. “We’ve under no circumstances noticed anything at all like this in American heritage. And I just imagine while that the American individuals will rebel in opposition to this type of oligarchic motion. We are a democracy. A person person, one vote. Not a man well worth $60 billion acquiring an election.”

Bloomberg has used approximately fifty percent a billion dollars on the race so significantly, according to a CNN report out this early morning. That acquired him significant enough polls to make it on to the discussion stage in Vegas, while he is not on the ballot in Nevada, which will caucus this Saturday, or South Carolina, which has its major following week.