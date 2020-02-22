[Bernie Tells Russia to ‘Stay Out’ of 2020: ‘Unlike Donald Trump I Do Not Take into consideration Vladimir Putin a Good Friend’]

Bernie Sanders responded to today’s report of Russian makes an attempt to interfere in the election to aid him by telling them to “stay out.”

“Unlike Donald Trump, I do not look at Vladimir Putin a good mate,” Sanders claimed in a assertion. “He is an autocratic thug who is making an attempt to wipe out democracy and crush dissent in Russia.”

He bluntly provides, “I do not care, frankly, who Putin would like to be president. My concept to Putin is crystal clear: stay out of American elections, and as president I will make positive that you do.”

Total Sanders statement on report that Russia is trying to enhance his candidacy pic.twitter.com/qao9oKFCha — Sam Stein (@samstein) February 21, 2020

Sanders produced identical comments to reporters previously this afternoon, indicating, “What I say to Mr. Putin, if elected president, have confidence in me, you are not heading to be interfering in American elections.”

The news these days comes on the heels of information about how President Trump was briefed about Russian interference to assist him and his reportedly indignant response.