Berrick Barnes leads Black Rams past blues

Berrick Barnes kicked eight points to lead Ricoh Black Rams 18:16 against Munakata Sanix Blues for the first time in the Japanese Top League on Sunday.

Former Wallaby and Top League MVP 2013-2014 for Panasonic Wild Knights opened the scoring with two early penalties before converting a Keagen Faria attempt.

Jason Emery, who played for Super Rugby’s Sunwolves in the last two seasons, scored a two-point advantage and a penalty of 57 minutes. But eleven minutes later, he missed a 3-pointer, which could mean a victory for the blues in front of the home fans at the Fukuoka Level 5 stadium.

In Suzuka, Mie Prefecture, Honda Heat lost 23:21 to Kubota Spears, who won Ryoma Shirai’s 77th minute when Australian Bernard Foley added the extras. Foley kicked two conversions and three penalties to open his scoring account for the Spears.

