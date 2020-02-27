[bersatu-assemblymen-even-now-component-of-penang-pakatan-administration]

Bertam assemblyman Khaliq Mehtab Mohd Ishaq (next from remaining) and Teluk Bahang assemblyman Zolkifly Md Lazim (left) speaks to Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow in Komtar, George City February 27, 2020. ― Picture courtesy of the Penang CM’s Office

GEORGE Town, Feb 27 — The two Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) assemblymen in Penang help the Pakatan Harapan state administration, claimed Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow’s political secretary Teh Lai Heng right now.

He explained it is standing quo for the two assemblymen in terms of their positions in the point out administration until finally a determination is manufactured at the federal stage.

“The two assemblymen achieved with the main minister at about 1pm now,” he claimed in a brief assertion.

Bertam assemblyman Khaliq Mehtab Mohd Ishaq and Teluk Bahang assemblyman Zolkifly Md Lazim met with Chow at his workplace at Level 28 in Komtar for about 15 minutes.

They both equally left immediately after the conference concluded with no speaking to the media ready downstairs.

When contacted afterwards, Khaliq explained it was a fantastic meeting with a good result.

“It is again to get the job done for us,” he reported.

Putrajaya is nevertheless embroiled in a political disaster following Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s shocking resignation on Monday and his subsequent appointment as interim Key Minister.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah subsequently announced the dissolution of the Cupboard, marking the collapse of the Pakatan federal federal government.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong interviewed MPs around the very last two times to ascertain who instructions the bulk of the Dewan Rakyat to become the future primary minister but a conclusion is still to be manufactured.