[bersatu-leaders-muhyiddin,-mukhriz-found-coming-into-dr-m’s-seri-kembangan-property]

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is pictured at the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia headquarters in Petaling Jaya February 24, 2020. — Image by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 — Various Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) leaders had been noticed moving into the household compound of interim primary minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad in this article in Mines Wellness City due to the fact early this morning.

Yesterday the Yang di-Pertuan Agong acknowledged Dr Mahathir’s resignation as the seventh primary minister but reappointed him to hold the placement in the interim.

Dr Mahathir experienced also resigned as chairman of his social gathering Bersatu yesterday.

At 8am these days, Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was noticed arriving at Dr Mahathir’s home.

10 minutes later, Bersatu deputy president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir was found getting into the home followed by quite a few other government cars.

Much more TO Come