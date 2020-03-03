[bersatu,-pakatan-however-maintain-vast-majority-in-kedah-assembly,-suggests-mukhriz]

PPBM deputy president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir go away the PBBM headquarters in Petaling Jaya February 23, 2020. — Photograph by Firdaus Latif

ALOR SETAR, March three — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) and Pakatan Harapan (PH) continue to hold the greater part of the point out legislative assembly and will keep on being the point out government, claimed Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir.

He stated at present, they have 20 representatives in the assembly including the speaker.

“Therefore, we continue to be as the condition govt with a three-seat the greater part,” he explained to reporters on arriving from Kuala Lumpur at Sultan Abdul Halim Airport below tonight.

He said even although at the federal amount Bersatu is aspect of the new coalition, the condition in Kedah is unique.

“I will have yet another assembly with all the PH and Bersatu assemblymen. Tomorrow, the Exco meeting will be held as common for the reason that our responsibility to establish Kedah for the sake of the individuals must be continued,” claimed Mukhriz.

Kedah has 36 point out seats with PAS keeping 15, Bersatu (6), PKR (7), Amanah (4), Umno (two) and DAP (two). — Bernama