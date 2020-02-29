[bersatu,-pas,-umno-and-ex-pkr-faction-leaders-arrive-at-istana-negara-to-nominate-pm]

A convoy led by Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin adopted by other get together leaders get there at Istana Negara, Kuala Lumpur February 29, 2020. — Image by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 29 — Various leaders of political get-togethers have arrived at Istana Negara after they ended up summoned by Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah now.

Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was the first chief noticed arriving at 10.04am.

Muhyiddin was also accompanied by a big entourage comprising leaders from other political events these as Umno, PAS and rogue ex-PKR faction led by Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

Azmin was the second to enter the palace, adopted by Umno secretary-typical Tan Sri Annuar Musa and PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang.

It has also been learnt that PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is also heading to Istana Negara and is anticipated to arrive quickly.

The function of the summoning by His Majesty is thought to be to seek the political leaders’ nominations of MPs to be the next key minister.

Extra TO Arrive