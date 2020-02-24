[bersatu-rejects-dr-m’s-resignation-as-chairman,-affirms-final-decision-to-stop-pakatan]

Datuk Marzuki Yahya speaks to reporters right after a assembly at the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia headquarters in Petaling Jaya February 24, 2020. — Photograph by Hari Anggara

PETALING JAYA, Feb 25 — The Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) supreme council has unanimously rejected Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s resignation as chairman, the party’s secretary-normal reported now.

Previous deputy international minister Datuk Marzuki Yahya verified the make a difference when achieved by reporters here at the party’s headquarters at Menara Yayasan Selangor, the place party leaders gathered for an crisis assembly very last night amid political uncertainty and communicate of a new govt.

“Among the matters mentioned just now was that the supreme council unanimously agreed to reject Dr Mahathir’s resignation letter.

“Second, the clearest difficulty is that Bersatu, together with its MPs, will assistance Dr Mahathir as prime minister. That is a clear conclusion,” he said.

Dr Mahathir sent in his resignation as Bersatu chairman soon just after he resigned as the PM.

Marzuki also emphatically denied that there would be an exodus of lawmakers from the social gathering and reported Bersatu remained united.

Yesterday, various aides to Dr Mahathir stated he and other leaders would depart Bersatu.

Marzuki went on to confirm that the supreme council and Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin have been in arrangement on the determination to pull the celebration out of the Pakatan Harapan coalition.

Bersatu’s exit from the coalition along with the departure of Datuk Seri Azmin Ali and 10 MPs from PKR robbed the coalition of the very simple bulk essential to continue as the governing administration of the day.

Before, Bersatu supreme council member Mohd Rafiq Naizamohideen had verified the supreme council’s determination when met on the sideline following the meeting.

“Our supreme council has turned down Dr Mahathir’s resignation as Bersatu chairman.

“We want Dr Mahathir to continue on top Bersatu and our place to convey us to better heights.

“There will be a private conference between the supreme council leaders and Dr Mahathir at his home in The Mines,” he reported, incorporating that he could not say when this would acquire area.

Requested for the motive guiding Dr Mahathir’s resignation, Mohd Rafiq reported “that is quite private, we are not able to disclose”.

When asked if Dr Mahathir has agreed to the conference, he just claimed “they would attempt to arrange”.

At the exact same time, Mohd Rafiq also named for unwavering assist for Dr Mahathir to carry on as the key minister.

When met by reporters, Muhyiddin declined to remark on the meeting at the party’s headquarters and instantly remaining in a car or truck all around 12am.

Dr Mahathir was not noticed at the party’s headquarters right here currently.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong accepted Dr Mahathir’s resignation yesterday but re-appointed him as the interim PM right up until a successor is named.

Main Secretary to the Authorities Datuk Seri Mohd Zuki Ali also declared very last evening that the appointments of all ministers, deputy ministers, and their political secretaries were being revoked as a final result of Dr Mahathir’s resignation.

The Attorney General’s Chambers declared that a new caretaker government would be fashioned in the meantime.

The PH presidential council will satisfy at 8pm currently.