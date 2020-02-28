[bersatu,-which-includes-azmin’s-staff,-nominates-muhyiddin-for-pm]

Loading…
Friday, 28 Feb 2020 04: 32 PM MYT
BY IDA LIM
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) currently announced that it is nominating social gathering president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as the following primary minister of Malaysia.
Bersatu, which before this only had 26 MPs, nevertheless explained that this was determined at a assembly attended by Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.
It is learned that Azmin’s workforce of ex-PKR MPs are supporting Muhyiddin’s nomination.
