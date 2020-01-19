Berwyn police officer Charles Schauer was killed in an I-55 crash at Plainfield

A Joliet police officer is confronted with a DUI attack after a Sunday crash on Interstate 55 near Plainfield that killed her passenger, a Berwyn police officer.

Erin L. Zilka, a Joliet police veteran officer, is accused of driving under the influence of driving her Dodge Durango against the back of a truck that had been stopped for a separate crash with a pick-up, police said from Illinois.

Zilka and her passenger, Berwyn police officer Charles Schauer, were both out of service when Zilka crashed the Dodge on I-55 southward just north of US Route 30 around 6:00 AM, police said.

Schauer, 33, was declared dead on the spot, the state police said. He was a 10-year veteran with the Berwyn police, according to a statement from the Berwyn police.

Zilka, 35, was hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening, state police said.

Zilka is a 12-year veteran officer with Joliet police, Joliet police said in a statement. Joliet police said they have started an internal investigation into the incident.

Three lanes on I-55 were closed until 10:20 am, as state forces investigated, state police said. Illinois state police are investigating the crash.