Best Apple AirPods deals 2020: the cheapest prices for Apple AirPods 2 and AirPods Pro at the moment

Apple AirPods have become the world’s most famous wireless earphones and in 2019, the Cupertino technology giant has radically raised the bar with the launch of the Apple AirPods Pro true wireless earbuds.

There are three models to consider: Apple AirPods with wireless charging pouch, AirPods with charging pouch and Apple AirPods Pro real wireless earbuds. They are all worth considering if you are looking for a new way to listen to your music.

Here is everything you need to know about Apple’s AirPods range, including the best prices on the internet.

Apple AirPod deals: latest prices and deals

Apple AirPods and AirPods Pro are rarely for sale because they are so damn popular, so get ready to buy if you see a price drop. Get to know the official RRP prices for every type of Apple AirPod so that you are not stung by unscrupulous retailers who think you were born yesterday. Apple’s official RRP prices are:

Apple AirPods with charging cover £ 159 / $ 159

Apple AirPods with wireless charging case £ 199 / $ 199

Apple AirPods Pro £ 249 / $ 249

It is worth keeping your eyes open for deals with refurbished AirPods. These often come in for a much cheaper price and may be worth exploring if you want the cheapest AirPods, regardless of which generation they are. Please note that they have been renovated, so you may not receive a guarantee from them.

Apple AirPods with charging …

Apple AirPods with charging …

Apple Airpods (2019) With …

AirPods with charging pouch …

Apple Airpods with wireless …

Apple AirPods with wireless …

2019 Apple AirPods with …

Apple AirPods with wireless …

Apple AirPods Pro Wireless …

Apple AirPods Pro – White …

(Credit: Apple)

What are Apple AirPods wireless earphones?

First of all, Bluetooth real wireless earphones from Apple are known by many names, including Apple AirPods 2, AirPods 2019 and AirPods gen 2. Three names for the same pair of wireless earphones, and not to be confused with the top of the range AirPods Pro ( keep reading).

They sell £ 159 / $ 159 for the Apple AirPods with charging cover and £ 199 / $ 199 for the Apple AirPods with wireless charging cover.

These newer Apple AirPods are powered by an H1 headphone chip and have an improved battery life, giving them up to five hours of listening time and three hours of talk time per charge. That is an improvement on the original Apple AirPods.

In addition to this improved battery life, the AirPods now have integrated Siri speech assistant technology, so you can say “Hey Siri” to take advantage of these smart smarts on the go; this time you don’t have to tap to activate Siri.

You can buy Apple AirPods with a standard charging case that is charged to USB via a lightning cable, or with a wireless charging case that you sit on a Qi-compatible charging mat to use the earbuds. Of course you can also use a lightning connector here. Both cases have multiple charging cycles, allowing you to extend their playback time while on the road; up to 24 hours.

Although there are differences between the original AirPods and the latest models, we believe it is definitely worth taking a few original AirPods if you see a good deal and just want the cheapest AirPods you buy. Strangely enough, however, the first generation is often more expensive than the current model. Strange world, right?

(Credit: Apple)

What are Apple AirPods Pro real wireless earbuds?

Apple AirPods Pro is the flagship model in Apple’s current range of wireless Bluetooth earbuds and is available for £ 249 / $ 249. They come with a wireless charging case and are only available in white, just like the other AirPods.

The biggest differences between the AirPods Pro and the AirPods are that the Pro True wireless earbuds sound incredible. The “stems” of the latest Apple earbuds also look shorter, which is good news for those of you who don’t appreciate the unique style of the longer stems on the AirPods and especially the first generation.

The AirPods Pro features tailor-made drivers with a high excursion and little distortion to really drive that powerful bass home – believe us, Flea and Cliff Burton have never sounded so good. An amplifier with a high dynamic range delivers crystal clear sound, while Adaptive EQ automatically adjusts music to the shape of your ear. In short, this is a stunning listening experience from the start.

Even with active noise canceling technology (ANC), the AirPod Pros are still incredibly light with 45.6 g. Why would you need ANC? To block a noisy commuter traffic, office or home environment, all to be able to concentrate more on the music (or podcast or audiobook) you are listening to. If you want to let sound from outside to inside, for example when your boss is talking to you, switch to transparency mode.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IC9urbiVp4M (/ embed)

Apple AirPod deals: what are the alternatives?

It is simply a fact that high-quality real wireless earphones and wireless Bluetooth headphones cost extra than standard headphones. That’s just the way it is. What you pay for is quality sound, ease of use and a lightweight yet comfortable feeling. You all get that with the Apple AirPods and AirPods Pro.

That said, if you want to explore a number of alternatives, whether they are cheaper or more expensive cans, and whether wireless or wired headphones, including budget wireless headphones, you have plenty of choice. View the stunning headphones for different budgets, music tastes and applications in our expert buying guides: