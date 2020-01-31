Best Buy Closes Merced Site After 17 Years

MERCED, California (KFSN) – Best Buy has been a staple of Merced for 17 years, and the customers we have spoken with say that they still like to shop here rather than buying items online.

“I come to buy electronics here. I bought my X Box and my headphones and all that, my laptop here, so I’m a loyal customer,” says Miguel Rios.

Said Tenea Wallace, another client, “Computers, ink, televisions, projectors. I got my security camera through them.”

The store is now preparing to close when its lease expires in March, as company officials say they could not reach an agreement with the owner.

About 25 full-time employees will be affected, but Best Buy hopes to find a new location in Merced before the holidays.

“When the announcement was made, a number of people told us that we would be delighted to welcome them to our premises, so a new location will not be a problem if they choose this direction,” said Frank Quintero, economic development director.

The departure of Best Buy is not the only change coming to this mall.

The neighboring Pier 1 also closes when its lease expires at the end of February.

A list from LoopNet.com shows that Party City is in rental negotiations for this space, Work World is in negotiations for the location next to Big 5 Sporting Goods and Ashley Furniture is expected to take control of Best Buy.

Quintero says the mall is in a much sought after area and that Ashley should be a good choice for the city.

“If you look at the fact that we have had a record number of single family permits being built, an increasing number of families moving into the community, a furniture store is going to be a welcome addition to the community.”

Best Buy’s lease is set to end on March 7, so buyers will have a little over a month to visit the current location.

