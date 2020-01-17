Best Buy investigates CEO Corie Barry for alleged misconduct

January 17 (UPI) – Best Buy announced on Friday that it was investigating allegations of misconduct against CEO Corie Barry months after taking the lead in the electronics big box store.

A company spokesman told the Wall Street Journal and CNBC that it was investigating allegations that Barry had an inappropriately romantic relationship with another of the company’s executives – former senior vice president Karl Sanft – before becoming CEO. The investigation was initiated by an anonymous letter that the company had received.

“Best Buy takes allegations of wrongdoing very seriously,” said the spokesman. “We encourage the author of the letter to participate in this confidential process. We will not make any further comments until the review is complete.”

Barry joined Best Buy in 1999 and held a number of financial and operational roles. She was appointed CFO in 2016 and CEO in June. She is also a member of the board of directors.

“The board has my full cooperation and support in carrying out this review and I look forward to the resolution soon,” said Barry.