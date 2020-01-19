Best Eats This Week: Chicken Shawarma, Bratwurst, Vegan Meatballs and Georgian Dumplings

BAKERSFIELD AND GLENDALE, California (KGET) – Journalist discovered wonderful chicken shawarma at restaurant in west Bakersfield, editor himself prepared delicious bratwurst – and vegan meatball sandwich – and I experienced the wonders of Georgian dumplings in a city with a thriving Armenian population.

Read on to find out more about the best meals we ate this week.

Chicken Shawarma Plate, Sultans Mediterranean Grill, 8200 Stockdale Highway

Journalist Taylor Schaub was in the mood for the Mediterranean, and he wisely and, perhaps unsurprisingly, chose a restaurant with that word in his name.

His second wise choice was to order the chicken shawarma dish, which included hummus, rice, garlic potatoes, two salads of your choice and a garlic sauce.

Schaub did not hesitate to make it its Best Eats selection.

Pan-fried and steamed Bratwurst

Bratwurst and Meatball Sandwich, Mason Rockfellow

He eats to live and he likes to eat. This could very well be the slogan of the mission editor Mason Rockfellow, who provides Best Eats with articles almost every edition.

This week, he gave us two: a seared bratwurst and a vegan meatball sandwich.

Rockfellow ate his bratwurst with ketchup, mustard and chopped onions. He said coarse ground mustard is a necessity.

Vegan meatball sandwich

From his vegan meatballs, Rockfellow said you can’t tell the difference from the real thing. We will have to test it someday.

Khinkali at Khinkali House, 113 Artsakh Ave., Glendale

Hinkali

I ate Chinese soup dumplings, fried dumplings and chicken and southern style dumplings, but until this week I had never had Georgian dumplings called khinkali.

For this meal, I made a trip to Glendale, which is home to a large Armenian population and a kebab shop almost everywhere.

You can get grilled meat at Khinkali House, located in downtown Glendale, but the staple items are its namesake dumplings.

The first thing that struck me about the khinkali was their size. They are big, a solid handful of boiled dough filled with ground beef, mushrooms or Georgian cheese.

At the top of each dumpling is a thick knot of dough. Take the khinkali by the knot, gently bite into the dumpling, take out the soup then eat the rest, leaving only the knot on your plate.

The meatballs were certainly good, but I preferred the earthy character of the mushroom version.