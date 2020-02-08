Best Eats This Week: Chili relleno burritos and carnitas in East L.A.

LOS ANGELES (KGET) – If you live in California, you ate a burrito. You’ve probably eaten hundreds, if not thousands.

But have you ever had a Chilean relleno burrito?

We went to La Azteca Tortilleria in eastern Los Angeles to try one and we agree with the reviewers who call it one of the best burritos in the city.

Also, carnitas. Fat and succulent carnitas, in all their splendor.

Chile relleno burrito, La Azteca Tortilleria, 4538 East Cesar E. Chavez Ave., Los Angeles

In 2015, Jonathan Gold, the late great food critic for the Los Angeles Times, chose La Azteca Tortilleria’s burrito chili relleno as one of the top five L.A. burritos.

Gold’s recommendations have never deceived me, and this one is no exception.

The restaurant takes a chili relleno – a poblano pepper stuffed with cheese, dipped in batter and fried – and wraps it in one of their freshly made flour tortillas.

You get salsa on the side, but it’s not necessary. Even the bites containing only tortilla are satisfactory, and once you go further into the burrito and the cheese starts to ooze, it becomes something really wonderful.

I have never seen a Chilean burrito relleno offered in another restaurant, and I believe that the one served here cannot be improved.

Carnitas tacos served at Carnitas El Momo.

Carnitas, Carnitas El Momo, 2411 Fairmount St. Los Angeles

No dish can cause a scowl on the face of cardiologists like carnitas.

The pieces of ground pork are cooked for hours, usually in lard, then served either in tacos or in a dish with rice and beans. It’s heavy in calories. It’s also delicious.

This week, I ate the best carnitas of my life at Carnitas El Momo, a small establishment in the Boyle Heights neighborhood of East L.A. that recently listed the L.A. Times as the 101 best restaurants in the city.

You can choose the type of carnitas you want – shoulder, belly or skin – or get a taco containing all three.

Chopped onions and coriander, jalapeños and marinated carrots, limes and salsa are available to garnish your carnitas at Carnitas El Momo.

Normally, I squeeze a few limes and add salsa and chopped onions and cilantro to my tacos, but the carnitas served here don’t need to be adorned. They are pure from pork and fat and are extremely satisfying to consume as is.

It would probably be wise to skip a meal or two after eating at Carnitas El Momo, but the sacrifice is worth it.