Best Eats This Week: Fries, Fries and Pizza

BAKERSFIELD, California (KGET) – We are all dealing with fries this week, with employees trying out pizza fries at Jerry’s Pizza and the new “Animal Style” – no animal – fries at Hen’s Roost.

Take your statins and join us for this edition of Best Eats.

Pizza fries and pizza for breakfast in Chile, Jerry’s Pizza & Pub, 1817 Chester Ave.

Digital executive producer Trish Rocha and digital media manager Scott Herrick (that’s a lot of digital power) went to Jerry’s Pizza to try out new items: pizza fries and pizza for breakfast in Chile.

“I was worried that the fries would get soggy under all this sauce and cheese, but I’m happy to report that it wasn’t a problem!” Said Rocha of the pizza fries, which come with a lot cheese and pepperoni. “So tasty!”

Chili Pizza for Breakfast, Jerry’s Pizza & Pub

She said the pizza, however, stole the show.

“I love breaking a runny yolk and making it mesh with the chili verde was a real treat, even if it meant I had to eat it with a fork.”

Vegan animal-style fries

Vegan “animal style” fries, The Hen’s Roost, 1916 G St.

Hen’s Roost does a lot of things very well, but I’ve always been a fan of their french fries preparations. I particularly like their Thai fries, topped with a homemade peanut sauce, chili garlic, carrots, coriander, red onions and sliced ​​cauliflower. It’s a wonderful dish, wrapping the perfect amount of heat and compensating for it with the creamy sauce.

But I would be remiss if I didn’t yell at her version of In-N-Out’s “Animal Style” fries.

As with everything at Hen’s Roost, this dish is vegan. However, the fries have a taste almost identical to the famous concoction of In-N-Out, from the “cheese” to the sauce and the onions on top.

You will not miss the meat.