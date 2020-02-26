best-league-postpones-up-coming-two-rounds-because-of-to-coronavirus

The Japan Rugby Football Union mentioned Wednesday it will postpone a overall of 16 online games across two rounds of the 2020 Leading League period because of to the escalating alarm above the spiraling coronavirus disaster.

As the coronavirus outbreak carries on to consequence in canceled events and even threatens the full time for some athletics, Japan’s domestic rugby league explained the present-day scenario has made it unattainable to continue to keep to the original schedule unchanged.

The seventh round of the level of competition was scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, and the eighth round on March seven-8.

The Best League capabilities 16 teams that perform a complete of 120 game titles throughout 30 various venues in Japan. The period opened on Jan. 12 and is scheduled to conclude on Could 9.

At current matches, organizers have installed alcoholic beverages-based hand sanitizer stations at venues and have asked spectators to acquire necessary safety measures these types of as sporting masks.