Best meals this week: Tortas and tacos

BAKERSFIELD, California (KGET) – Tortas and tacos. Why order one when you can have both?

Cuernavaca torta, Javi’s Supertortas, 3508 Stine Road

Most Mexican restaurants that serve tortas also offer tacos, and Javi’s supertortas in southwest Bakersfield are no exception.

But what sets Javi apart is its massive list of different varieties of tortas, a seemingly endless number of combinations.

Do you want chorizo ​​and pasteur pork? They have it. Fancy tuna or fish with beer? No problem. Asada, bacon and cheese? Absolutely.

Chances are you will find what you are looking for.

Tacos asada and chorizo, Javi supertortas

During a recent visit, I selected the “Cuernavaca”, which is accompanied by pasteur, chorizo ​​and cheese as well as many toppings that you can add to any sandwich: mayo, fried beans, chipotle sauce, avocado, tomatoes and onions.

The bread, although it does not pack the light crunch that I like, is served pleasant and hot, and all the ingredients merged. It’s a good sandwich.

In addition, I ordered two chorizo ​​tacos and two asada. Asada tacos really stood out, well seasoned meat only needs a pinch of lime to bring out the flavors.

Come to think of it, the tortas and tacos would make a great meal at the Super Bowl…