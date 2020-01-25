Best NFL landing sites for Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert

Joe Burrow, best NFL candidate, plays for the LSU Tigers. (Alika Jenner / Getty)

Although it is largely a matter of course that former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow will be number 1 in the overall ranking after winning the national championship and putting together one of the best seasons in college football history in April, the rest are first Round of the NFL draft still a secret.

At least for most of us. That is less important for ESPN football analyst Mel Kiper Jr.

From mid-January to the end of April, Kiper’s time to shine as he is one of the most widely read draft handicappers in the industry. Given this, it is not surprising that he has just released his first bill of the year. No surprise at the top of the draft, as Kiper brought Burrow to the top of the Bengal as “the clear No. 1 quarterback in this class”.

Injured Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa, widely regarded as the top vantage point in the 2020 class before the NCAA season, is Kipers Board’s next quarterback at number 5 in the Miami Dolphins.

Though Kiper notes that Tagovailoa still needs medical exams on his injured hip, he believes it’s worth having Miami playing for a potential franchise quarterback, considering that there are two more picks for the first round and two for the second round.

The next quarterback in Kiper’s design is Justin Herbert at number 6 in the Chargers. LA is expected to be replaced by longtime quarterback Philip Rivers, and the team must make a splash to win fans for their new stadium. “It might be time to start over with the 6-foot-6 Herbert, who has the highest ceiling of any quarterback in this class,” said Kiper. “His inconsistency can go insane and his decision making needs to be improved, but you can’t doubt his talent, and a team in the top 10 could fall in love.”

Later in his mock, Kiper Utah state quarterback Jordan Love went to the New Orleans Saints at number 24 as the only other first round to go QB.

