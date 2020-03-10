Best of 2020 fits Jameis Winston, the biggest QB mystery in free NFL agency – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTML385e196529716158bbbd54a0a1455a5311%

Jameis Winston is just 26 years old and comes from a season in which he passed for 33 touchdowns and 5,102 yards. But having launched another 30 interceptions in the NFL, he has questioned his defensive status as the starting returner for 2020.

His current team, the Buccaneers, have not felt motivated to re-sign him, despite his background as the first overall team in the 2015 NFL Draft. He will likely go further, but “where, cit; is the biggest mystery to be solved in an unusually charged QB free agents market.

The Bucs have several alternatives in mind, ranging from the Saints ’Teddy Bridge Water to the Patriots’ Tom Brady. Along with them and Winston in a veteran game of musical chairs are Philip Rivers and Ryan Tannehill. There is a chance that, when the music stops, Winston should be content with the need to try himself again in a backup feature, as Marcus Mariota, partner partner of & # 39; 15 may have to do.

But as far as concert starts go, here’s a look at the five most logical teams that could offer Winston a solution:

Colt Indianapolis

The Colts have joined the Rivers more as a potential replacement for Jacoby Brissett. But Rivers, a brave and courageous defender, is a dozen years older than Winston. Additionally, Rivers was far less productive while having the same inefficiency in 2019. Rivers could only be a short-term answer, while Winston, to his advantage, could be Andrew Luck’s long-term successor.

Frank Reich and Nick Sirianni form a good offensive mental confidence to get the best out of Winston by helping him curb his shifts in a low-risk game. The Colts also have ample room for salary and a fair amount of choices to make much needed upgrades to the host body to further boost Winston.

Los Angeles Chargers

The former Rivers team is also intrigued by Winston, because it seems less likely that Brady will head to Los Angeles. Chargers, like the Colts, may also see Winston as a younger version who can be adapted to make fewer mistakes in his offense with Anthony Lynn and Shane Steichen at the helm. Between Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Austin Ekeler and possibly re-signing tight end Hunter Henry, the Chargers have the backing of skills to tackle Winston.

The Chargers could avoid free agency for the position and simply roll with Tyrod Taylor, most likely as a bridge for a high-recruiting QB. But if they seek to sign a veteran to begin with, with Bridgewater and Brady probably without playing for them, Winston makes a lot more sense to them than Rivers or Tannehill, dependent on game action.

Dolphins Miami

Winston cannot be ruled out for relocation within Florida. The Dolphins have Ryan Fitzpatrick, with whom Winston was swapped as the Bucs ’QB holder in 2018, for one more year. The Dolphins could also see Fitzpatrick as a potential bridgehead for a first round pick.

Going in Winston’s direction would indicate that the Dolphins believe in him as more than a temporary source, given his age. Miami’s new offensive coordinator, Chan Gailey, has worked successfully with different types of cyclists for years. With DeVante Parker, Preston Williams and tight end Mike Gesicki, Miami’s host already has more options than you think before adding another weapon.

The Chicago Bears

In this scenario, the Bears, in the market for a replacement quarterback, would sign Winston at that price to replace free agent Chase Daniel and compete with Mitchell Trubisky. Like Tannehill replacing a trembling Mariota, Winston would have a good chance of moving Trubisky, but he will have to accept a small contract in the short term if all other direct starting points are met.

Based on supply and demand, it would not be surprising for Winston to perceive more at the Mariota / Case Keenum level of free agent QB. This would be your best chance to try yourself again and prove that those perceivers are wrong.

Panthers in Carolina

The Panthers look like they could mess with a healthy Cam Newton for all Matt Rhule and Joe Brady. Therefore, this can only happen if the Panthers exchange Newton and create a free starting spot. Carolina does not appear to have been trapped in getting an early quarterback and Winston’s field-switching skill set may well fit Brady’s scheme. The chance of Winston playing for another NFC South foe is slim, but if the Panthers quickly move from “maybe, quote” to “out,” quote; of Newton, then Winston could make sense as a successor.

Buccaneers Bay Tampa

Winston’s best landing spot, “cit; he’s where he is already. Since Arians doesn’t like eavesdropping, he needs an aggressive top with big guns to execute his scheme. Bridgewater or Brady would get a stake extending the field with Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, OJ Howard, etc. These other free agent moves could be made to reinforce the D, as an improved Bucs defense could be an important factor in the year 2020, and they can also update the running game to better support the QB.

It is likely that the Bucs will want to see what all their options are before thinking about returning to Winston. When the dust cools down, prompting Brady to find a new home, there is a chance that Winston will continue to represent Tampa’s best QB solution in the future.