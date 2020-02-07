Best Oscar Director: Where are the Women?

NEW YORK – This is called the “Class Photo”, a photo taken at the recent Oscar nominee lunch, and it was a snapshot of progress with more female nominations gathered than ever before. And yet the nominees for directing are once again all men – despite the fact that many thought that Greta Gerwig deserved a nomination for directing “Little Women”.

So was Gerwig stolen?

“Yes, I think it’s pretty clear that it was,” said television and film producer Joe Pichirallo.

Pichirallo, former president of the undergraduate film and television program at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts, noted that Gerwig was nominated for writing “Little Women” – but she was still snubbed in the achievement category.

“In the entire history of the Oscars, only five women have been nominated,” he said. “Greta part of ‘Ladybird’ in 2017.”

Only one woman, Katherine Bigelow, has ever won, when she won the trophy for “The Hurt Locker”. Pichirallo suggested a possible reason.

“The voting population of the Academy is predominantly male,” he said.

The Academy has worked hard to change this by inviting hundreds of new members in recent years, with the goal of obtaining a more diverse pool of voters.

“Yes,” said Charlize Theron. “Women at all levels of leadership.”

Theron spoke at the premiere of a film in which she starred and produced, but “Bombshell” would never have been made if it had not intensified its efforts to ensure its production.

“If we don’t stop, it’s not worth making the film,” she said. “It’s kind of our bar now.”

The future lies with more female stars like Theron using their influence and paving the way for other women.

“I think (female) writers are changing it because they write women more honestly,” she said. “The creators of women’s shows give a perspective that men just can’t give, and I think all of these things are changing our industry.”

