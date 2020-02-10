Best Oscar film 2020: `` Parasite '' wins the first Academy Award, the first foreign language film to win

LOS ANGELES – South Korean film “Parasite” won Best Picture award at the 92nd Academy Awards shortly after the film won three other awards, including making for Bong Joon Ho, best international and best film original script.

The black comedy, centered on the savage influence of equal income on two families, is the first foreign language film to receive the greatest honor of cinema in 92 years of Oscar history.

True to its name, “Parasite” simply found itself in the shoes of Oscar voters, focusing on the American awards season and, ultimately, history. This victory was a decisive moment for the Academy Awards, which for a long time contented themselves with relegating international films to their own category.

Multiple standing ovations greeted Bong’s many victories. “I’m ready to drink tonight,” said Bong, causing the crowd to roar. Unexpectedly called for the best director, Bong greeted his fellow candidates, in particular Martin Scorsese, and concluded: “Now, I’m ready to drink until tomorrow.”

In a year dominated by period epics, “Parasite” beat other top nominees, such as the First World War epic “1917” and “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood.”

The victory of “Parasite” – which echoed the surprise victory of “Moonlight” over “La La Land” three years ago – came the year when many criticized the lack of diversity of the nominees and the absence filmmakers. But the triumph of “Parasite” allowed Hollywood to turn the script around and signal another type of progress.

In doing so, the film academy turned down another historic event, again denying Netflix its first win for the best picture despite two contestants in “The Irishman” and “Marriage Story”, and a large-scale rewards campaign blitz expenses.

“Writing a screenplay is always a lonely process. We never write to represent our countries. But this is the first Oscar in South Korea. Thank you,” said Bong, accepting the award for best screenplay.

Although “1917” won several prestigious awards this season, “Parasite” won the best set of the Screen Actors Guild, which was important given that actors make up the largest percentage of the film academy.

“Although the title is ‘Parasite’, I think the story is about coexistence and how we can all live together,” said Song Kang Ho, one of the stars of the film, through. a translator at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The film, however, was not nominated in any of the Oscar actor categories, despite the starring power of actor Song Kang Ho, who embodies the patriarch of the Kim family.

Bong, affectionately known to director Bong by his American audience, has worked in the industry for 20 years, previously recognized for the post-apocalyptic film “Snowpiercer” and the fantasy tale “Okja”.

The 50-year-old filmmaker said he knew there would be pressure on what was to follow. For now, he’s just taking advantage of this most unusual experience.

“I saw Martin Scorsese three times in four days, then I ate and realized that Joaquin Phoenix was right behind me,” said Joon-Ho. “So it’s a very surreal experience.”

“Parasite” is a poignant story about income inequality, a talented overall distribution and membership in the academy that has become international in recent years. Bong walked the red carpet with eight actors in the film, noting that actors and others from the American film industry were delighted to meet them.

“I don’t necessarily think it’s fair to separate films in English and non-English,” he said. “I think that as long as they’re beautiful, it’s cinema.”

Bong does not sweat if he leaves with a trophy. Above all, he is delighted that the Oscars are ending a five-week trip away from his home in South Korea.

“After the ceremony, there will be a party and after the party, I can go home,” he said. “So thinking about these two things doesn’t make me nervous at all.”

“I think it’s because it’s a very contemporary story that this film explores with humor, with cruelty and I think that’s why audiences in Korea, the United States, all over the world – it leaves a lot to think for everyone, a lot of complicated thoughts, “said Joon-Ho.

The man behind the film says that the South Korean press has written so many articles on the “Parasite” appointments that he has had to give up reading them all. However, he likes all this goodwill.

“This is a very festive event going on right now, but I am trying to keep my cool, maintain my normal process and lifestyle,” said Joon-Ho.

This process implies that Joon-Ho continues his work on two projects that he has been creating for years now.

Mickey Hyun, of the Korean Cultural Center in New York, says that even if it is a Korean film, the story is universal.

“Social conflicts, intergenerational problems and capitalism, really, I think everyone can understand this on some level,” he said. “And it’s really open organically so many waves of conversation.”

Speaking at the New York Film Festival, Bong said that the story of a poor family impoverishing its path to employment for a rich family resonates around the world.

The film at Lincoln Center screened the film at the New York Film Festival, and then began showing it to the public in October. This is the most successful new version in the history of the center.

“It is unusual these days for a non-English film to make a breakthrough at this level,” said programming director Dennis Lim.

Parasite still sells on weekends and is so popular that the director has organized Q&A at the movies at Lincoln Center every few weeks.

“There is a sense in which commercial cinema is today escaped or disconnected from reality,” said Lim. “But it’s a film that, I think, shows that you can make an accessible entertaining film that talks about the social and economic realities of the world we live in.”

