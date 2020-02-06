Best PS4 deals and bundles 2020: get to know the PS4 Pro and PS4 Slim and find the best deals

Whether you like to race through a racetrack in a sexy supercar, pave your way across no man’s land as part of a multi-player military campaign, or zapper aliens into the deep space, nothing makes the pulse faster than a good game session.

There are countless ways to get your gaming kick, with thousands of great titles available on a large number of platforms – including PC, smartphone and VR. But for the ultimate combination of convenience, speed and great graphics, nothing beats console gaming. And right now the best consoles in the city are the PlayStation 4 (PS4), PS4 Slim and PS4 Pro.

We are here to inform you on every console and to help you find the best deals with our price comparison software. Now that the PS5 is coming out this year, it is now time to do a lot for the 4th generation model.

Best PS4 deals: what to look out for

The price of a brand new PS4 can vary depending on the seller, whether the console contains game bundles or if it is a special edition console. When the PS4 Pro and PS4 Slim were launched in 2016, they were priced as follows (estimated prices; console only):

PS4 Pro 1 TB – £ 349 / $ 458

PS4 Slim 1 TB – £ 310 / $ 407

PS4 Slim 500 GB – £ 259 / $ 340

(Credit: Sony)

Best PS4 deals: what makes the PS4 so good?

To begin with, the PS4 is made by Sony. The Japanese company not only has a well-earned reputation for building brilliant technology in general, it is now one of the world’s largest console manufacturers, the first generation of PlayStation was launched more than 25 years ago.

Released with great excitement in November 2013, the original PS4 delivered significant upgrades to earlier iterations, including a slimmer chassis; a removable internal disk of 500 GB or 1 TB; a 1.6 GHz, 8-core AMD Jaguar CPU (at the time described by AMD as the “most powerful” CPU to date); and a 1.84 teraflop AMD Radeon GPU. When the PS4 was launched, it would be about ten times more powerful than the PS3.

In addition to all this extra power, speed and storage, a new controller called the DualShock 4 was used, which had a more ergonomic design, a two-point capacitive touchpad, a built-in speaker and LED lighting and improved motion tracking.

With the PS4, Sony has increased the social factor, allowing gamers to customize their menu interface, link Facebook profiles to PlayStation Network accounts, and view new content from their friends in real time.

The PS4 is also compatible with PlayStation VR, which means that you can set up that space phone and immerse yourself in amazing virtual adventures, all from the comfort of your living room.

Unfortunately, the PS4 is not backwards compatible, which means that anyone upgrading a PS3 must buy all their favorite games again. However, this does not seem to have put people off. More than 106 million PS4s had been sold since December 2019, making it the fourth most popular game console in history (behind PlayStation 2, the Nintendo DS and the Nintendo Game Boy).

(Credit: Sony)

Best PS4 deals: which versions of the PS4 are available?

In 2016, Sony launched two new PS4 models – the PS4 Slim and the PS4 Pro. The first was in fact a replacement for the original console and was, as the name suggests, lighter (11 x 10 x 1.5 inches as opposed to 12 x 10 x 8.2 inches) and lighter (4.6 lb instead of 6.2 lb) than the 2013 model. Not much has changed under the hood, with support for faster 5 GHz WiFi, Bluetooth 4.0 and USB 3.1 and better energy efficiency, the most important improvements.

The differences between those two consoles and the PS4 Pro are much more noticeable. Slightly larger and heavier than the original PS4, it features a faster processor (2.1 GHz, 8-core AMD Jaguar), a much better GPU (4.2-teraflop AMD Polaris) and standard 1 TB internal storage, which ensures for a generally smoother gaming experience.

Most importantly, you can play games supported with the PS4 Pro and stream video from PlayStation Plus in glorious 4K HDR (provided you of course have a 4K television). Although the original PS4 and PS4 offer Slim 4K support, it is only for video streaming.

(Credit: Sony)

Best PS4 deals: which titles were released for the PS4?

To date, more than 2,000 PS4 games have been released, meaning your options won’t run out quickly. The biggest batters at the moment are Red Dead Redemption 2, Death Stranding and Call Of Duty. The PS4 supports both physical (Blu-ray discs) and digital titles, the latter of which can be downloaded or streamed from PS Plus or PS Now.

New titles can cost up to around £ 50 / $ 65, but you can get some pretty great older titles for much less if you look around. If you do not intend to get rid of those prizes for a single game, explore the aforementioned subscription services, which offer streaming for unlimited use (for a monthly or annual fee), discounted purchases, and early access to demos and betas.

Best PS4 deals: which other consoles are available in addition to the PS4?

Just like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in the football world, the PS4 has shared the spotlight with the Xbox One since its launch in September 2014. Just as the original PS4 has been changed to the PS4 Slim and PS4 Pro, Microsoft has expanded its range with the One S, the One S Digital Edition and the One X, all of which offer powerful performance at a similar price to their counterparts from Sony.

Another option is the Nintendo Switch. Released in 2017, this versatile device can be used as a handheld, tabletop or TV-based console, and features an impressive library of titles. However, the resolution is better than 1080p, and we would argue that the performance does not really hit the high points of those competitive offers.

Which console should you go for? Until Sony and Microsoft launch their new slot machines – the PS5 and the Series X, respectively – towards the end of 2020, you simply won’t find better than the PS4 (especially the PS4 Pro). And with those new launches in store, retailers will definitely start to lower the price on current models. Game on!

