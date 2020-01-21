Best rap album of 2019: Rapsody vs. Gang Stare

In recent years, Ambrosia For Heads has asked our readers to help us determine the best rap album for 2017 and 2018, respectively. When we look at the top music of 2019, we think hip-hop heads should speak out rather than let the Grammy Awards – a committee that doesn’t know about culture – tell us what that means “Best rap album” is at exactly the same time.

We have selected 15 albums that we believe are the best hip-hop of 2019. We have inevitably left out some LPs that you think should be included. That is why we have held a wildcard round (with the possibility to register), in which the readers have chosen the album they feel most deserves a place on the list.

The bracket style competition among the last 16 albums has started. Every day between January 9th and 24th, the albums compete against each other. The tournament winner will be announced on Sunday, January 26th, the same evening as the 2020 Grammy Awards. In each fight, voting ends after 24 hours. The competition will range from Sweet 16 to Elite 8 to Final 4 to Championship Finals, with one album winning. The first of two Final 4 matches takes place between Rapsody’s Eve and Gang Starr’s One Of The Best Yet. This ballot is on the AFH Facebook page in the video, Make sure your opinion is heard. Vote there and let yourself be counted.

It has been said many times, but this year has been a great year for women in hip hop. From the Hot Girl Summer campaign by Megan Thee Stallion to the Harvard University Award from Queen Latifah and Missy Elliott’s video Vanguard appearance, rap women have made history in and out of the charts. Rapsody topped the table with the release of Eve in August, the sequel to their Grammy-nominated 2017 album Laila’s Wisdom. The Snow Hill, North Carolina, is a veteran who rapped her as a member of Kooley High in the 2000s, but for many, Eve signaled her overdue recognition as one of the best rappers today. She did so with a serious dedication to black femininity and decided to name each track after her heroes, who are all women of color. She celebrates financial independence with Leikeli47 in “Oprah”, honors her hip-hop ancestors and ancestors with GZA and D’Angelo in “Ibtihaj” and triumphs with the women who helped her on the way with Queen Latifah in “Hatshepsut” to have. Together with her Jamla family, which also includes 9th Wonder and Khrysis, Rapsody published a monumental work that combined discussions about undeniable lyrical talent with love letters to black women and reminded us of the title of the album that we were all from the same original black women date back thousands of years. And for those who may have missed the unrestricted bars that they spewed throughout the album, it only takes one turn of the opening track “Nina” to remind them that Rapsody is not hiding behind a high profile concept album or satisfied with it is known only as the best rapper: “Know I’m a God MC because I made the devil wait.” – Amanda Mester

Released: August 23, 2019

etiquette: Jamla / Roc Nation

Guests: Leikeli47, K. Roosevelt, GZA, D’Angelo, Mereba, Elle Varner, SiR, J.I.D., Queen Latifah, J. Cole, PJ Morton

producers: The Soul Council, (9th Miracle, Eric G, Khrysis & Nottz), Mark Byrd

Gang Starr – one of the best yet

(Defeat Skyzoo & Pete Rocks Retropolitan 61% to 39% in Round 2)

(Defeated Murs, 9th Miracles and The Iliad of the Soul Council are dead … 87% to 13% in Round 1)



Over 15 years after the legendary duo’s last release and almost a decade after Guru’s death, Gang Starr appeared with One Of The Best Yet, the seventh album in the couple’s 30-year campaign. While posthumous releases can often endure a stale and interrupted flow, DJ Premier has so firmly rooted the spirit of Guru in the structure of these efforts. It’s like Baldhead Slick is still in the flesh and blessing the microphone. Entirely produced by the legendary Preemo, he (along with Guru’s legacy) needed sparring with Solar (later Gurus’ associate) to gain the rights to unpublished vocals that eventually became the basis of this project. Partly a philosopher, partly a lyrical executioner – the discovery of the Guru’s hidden words is a great testimony to his technique and influence, which overcomes the test of time. This can be seen in video singles such as “Family And Loyalty” and “Bad Name”. One of the best also serves as a refreshing connection between then and now with the chosen features of contemporaries (Q-Tip), family members (Jeru, Group Home, MOP, etc.) and modern heavyweights (J. Cole, Royce, Talib) merge distant epochs seamlessly. While a closure to Gang Starr’s position in the history books wasn’t necessary, One Of The Best Yet enables a warmer and triumphant conclusion to an otherwise great story of hip-hop supremacy. As Preemo’s famous cuts indicated throughout the duo’s existence, we’ve been rocking with the best for three decades. What a real gift for hip hop believers to have at least one more pleasure to do with the new Gang Starr. – Michael Blair

Released: November 1, 2019

Etiquette: Gang Starr Enterprises / Up

Guests: Q-Tip, M.O.P. (Billy Danze & Lil Fame), Royce 5’9, Jeru der Damaja, J. Cole, Talib Kweli, Ne-Yo, Nitty Scott, Big Shug, Freddie Foxxx, Gruppenheim (Lil Dap & Melachi the Nutcracker)

Producer: self

So which is better?

Ambrosia For Heads’ 2019 Top 15 Hip Hop Albums List:

Add-2 – Jim Crow The Musical

Benny The Butcher – The plugs that I hit

Big K.R.I.T. – K.R.I.T. IZ HERE

Boogie – Everything for sale

Dreamville – Revenge of the Dreamers III

EarthGang – Mirrorland

Freddie Gibbs & Madlib – Bandana

Gang Starr – one of the best yet

Griselda – WWCD

Little brother – may the Lord watch

Murs, 9th Wonder & The Soul Council – The Iliad is dead and the odyssey is over

Rapsody – Eva

Skyzoo & Pete Rock – Retropolitan

Smif-n-Wessun – The All

YBN Cordae – The Prodigal Boy

,