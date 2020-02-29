best-seeded-hopkinton-boys-soar-on-silver-lake-in-div.-3-south-hockey

CANTON — Just after rolling by the Division 3 South bracket virtually unchallenged a year ago, the Hopkinton boys hockey staff has presently had to sweat a very little in the to start with sport of its title defense.

The prime-seeded Hillers (20-one) set up a 4-purpose lead in the next period Friday night towards No. 17 Silver Lake but experienced to keep on as penalties piled up, advancing to the quarterfinals with a 5-3 victory.

“We watched Silver Lake and we understood they were likely to be a unsafe group,” reported Hopkinton mentor Chris McPherson, whose team outscored foes 20-2 in final year’s sectional. “For a 17-seed, which is a great hockey club, so it is good to be tested early and I imagine that will support us relocating forward. They pushed us to our boundaries.”

Senior captain Kyle Rogers, the Tri-Valley League MVP, led the way for the Hillers, who shift on to face No. nine Bishop Stang at the Canton Ice Property on Sunday.

Five-on-5 hockey was scarce in the last two durations as 17 penalties ended up known as, like 19 minutes blended in the 3rd.

Rogers and deadly linemates Sean Walsh and Tommy Hamblet received things heading for Hopkinton with two plans just 22 seconds aside late in the first interval, shoveling in a backhand from in front and buying his place from the slot, staking the Hillers to a 2- guide right after one particular.

The crucial sequence of the night time came midway by the second. Tyler Mason pulled the Lakers in 2-one on a five-on-3 energy participate in and with a good deal of time remaining for the 5-on-four, but junior defenseman Ronnie Shamus stunned Silver Lake with a short-handed strike from the appropriate circle for his initially varsity purpose, and Walsh and Pavit Mehra added goals in swift succession to stretch the direct to five-one.

“It was a great snipe, he place that appropriate upstairs. Seemed like a ahead,” said McPherson of Shamus. “What a 1st goal and what a moment for him. We are really very pleased of him due to the fact he genuinely is a good, reliable continue to be-at-dwelling defensemen and to see him come as a result of in a major moment like that was truly good for the group.”

David Armstrong obtained 1 back for Silver Lake (10-10-two) in advance of the time period was up, and a pretty wraparound from Kevin Cardarelli on a five-on-3 sliced it to five-3 with eight: 42 remaining. But Grey Bailey made 8 of his 18 saves in the third to maintain the guide.