Best Super Bowl LIV Prop betting tips for 49ers-Chiefs in Miami

With more legal options for Americans than ever before, Super Bowl LIV is expected to hit a record number of bets.

A combination of legal betting websites, pure sports betting, illegal bookmakers, and office space is expected to hit 26 million Americans when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers in Miami on Sunday.

According to the American Gaming Association, this number represents a 15 percent increase over the estimated 22.7 million Americans who bet on the New England Patriots vs. Los Angeles Rams game last year. Overall, bets this year are estimated to be $ 6.8 billion, compared to $ 6 billion a year ago.

Although it’s a good bet that the majority of the bets are on the game itself – 52 percent of players say they want to support the Chiefs while 48 percent say they want to support the 49ers – a significant portion of the bets go to a super Bowl made special feature: prop bets.

“Prop betting has risen sharply in recent years,” VSiN sports betting reporter Josh Applebaum told InsideHook. “Sports betting loves that. They love to advertise it. It’s a way to get new fans, make the game more exciting, and have more fun. ”

However, if you’re curious to dip your toe in the prop-bet waters – which is possible with some state-owned sports betting and offshore websites like BookMaker, BetOnline, Bovada, and MyBookie – you’re not sure how best to do it To do it, we have you covered.

Here, courtesy of Applebaum, there are seven rules to follow if you don’t want to look like a fool, plus five expert tips on what to bet on.

1. Be disciplined: “If you can imagine that, the competitors have a line for it,” says Applebaum. “There are so many props to choose from that they can be overwhelming. You can go down a rabbit hole using dozens of them and it will go insane. I would suggest that Wetter try to be disciplined and limit their prop bets. If you spend a lot of time disabling the game and winning your bet but doing 3-10 with your props, you have wasted all this hard work. Discipline is important. “

2. Don’t go with your good: “Many leisure bettors will bet a lot of yes and a lot of overs,” says Applebaum. “When you bet on a prop, you want to make a plus and $ 10 into a hundred. You want to make the game interesting and experience a lot of action, not less action. So there is a kind of psychological tendency to overs and yes betting with high Payouts for recreational bets, oddsmakers will set these props based on public bias, and when you look at the wise, they generally rely on a lot of “no” and a lot of ground. “

3. Don’t bet on the toss: “I know that a lot of people bet on it. It’s fun, ”says Applebaum. “The key to flipping the coin is that you think it is 50:50 because it will be either head or number, but all these books make you pay the juice on both sides. So it is -105 on both sides or -110.No matter what happens when the coin is flipped, the books will make a lot of money with this prop because they only take the juice, so if you talk about the expected value, it’s not a 50-50 thing. You have to win 52 percent of the time just to make this prop worthwhile. ”

4. Bet on OT or a security: “Two props that the experts really rely on are no overtime and no security,” says Applebaum. “You saw Brady get protection against the Giants in 2011 and the game from Pats-Falcons went into extra time. It happened here and there. But historically, it’s very, very rare for you to have overtime or security. Many professionals immediately bet that there was no chance. “

5. Don’t be afraid to double: “For example, you can find out who the Super Bowl MVP will thank first in his post-game speech,” says Applebaum. “The options this year are teammates (+135), God / Religion (+264), trainers (+515), winning city (+515), family (+674) and owners (+1.959). You can delete the owner because he won’t say that. When you say coach, you say teammates first. God is always the runaway. For me it would be either teammate or God / religion. The thing is, you could put $ 10 on each. If you get one of the two, you will make a lot of money. “

6. Read the fine print: “This year there is a prop for the number of Donald Trump tweets on Sunday. The thing for this prop that I am not fully aware of is whether it contains retweets,” says Applebaum. “Make sure that You read the fine print with props. You may think on the surface that it is very simple and useful, but there is a lot of fine print. There are provisions, so make sure you really understand what rules apply to some of these props because they can To somehow capture them in technical terms. “

7. Don’t try to be Howard Ratner: “Many people have seen Uncut Gems and think you can make prop bets. You can’t do that, ”says Applebaum. “(Sandler’s character) used Kevin Garnetts points to win the tip – all that stuff. You can’t do the prop, so keep that in mind.”

And what to bet …

1. Is Alex Rodriguez shown at half time? Yes +200, No -300: “He comes from Miami. He went to Miami. He is with J. Lo,” says Applebaum. “You have to think that he will be there. I think it’s worth a lot. “

2. Does Pitbull appear at half time? Yes -165, No +130: “He’s a big Miami guy,” says Applebaum. “The yes is only -165, so I think it’s a sneaky one he’s going to show up, so not a bad shot.”

3. Is Tom Brady mentioned during the game? Yes -390, No +285: “Brady is still the biggest question mark out of season,” says Applebaum. “It is the first time in three years that the patriots are not there. So you know they will talk about the Pats. Brady is a free agent. Where will he go? It’s Joe Buck and Troy Aikman on Sunday. If it were Tony Romo, he would definitely mention it. ”

4. First Anheuser-Busch commercial – Bud Light Seltzer (-148), Budweiser (+278), Michelob Ultra (+278), Michelob Pure Gold (+368): “I like Bud Light Seltzer as the first product just because it is a new product and it is the largest audience that will ever exist,” said Applebaum. “You tried to promote it and really catch the employee.”

5. Team Score First – Chiefs (-120), 49ers (-110): “It’s about even money, but some professionals have brought the 49er,” says Applebaum. “The chiefs started very slowly in the first quarter. The Niners got off to a good start in many of these games. The chiefs are more of a second-half team. The Niners are great overall and start pretty well. “

