Bestselling author Mary Higgins Clark dies at 92, editor says

Mary Higgins Clark, the indefatigable and longtime “Queen of Suspense”, whose stories of women beating all odds made her one of the most popular writers in the world, died Friday at 92 years old.

Its publisher, Simon & Schuster, announced that it died in Naples, Florida, from natural causes.

“No one has ever bonded more fully with their readers than Mary,” said longtime editor Michael Korda in a statement. “She understood them as if they were part of her own family. She was always absolutely sure what they wanted to read – and, perhaps more importantly, what they didn’t want to read – and yet she managed to surprise them with every book. “

Widowed with five children in her late thirties, she became an eternal bestseller during the second half of her life, writing or co-writing “A Stranger Is Watching”, “Daddy’s Little Girl” and more than 50 other favorites. Sales have exceeded 100 million copies and honors have come from everywhere, whether it is a Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters in France or a statuette “Grand Master” back of the Mystery Writers of America. Many of his books, including “A Stranger is Watching” and “Lucky Day”, have been adapted for film and television. She has also collaborated on several novels with her daughter, Carol Higgins Clark.

Mary Higgins Clark specializes in women overcoming danger, such as the besieged young prosecutor in “Just Take My Heart” or the mother of two and an art gallery worker whose second husband is crazy in “A Cry in the Night “. Mary Clark’s goal as an author was simple, if not rarely easy: to continue reading.

“You want to move on,” she told The Associated Press in 2013. “There are wonderful sagas that you can take full advantage of and drop off a section. But if you read my book, I want you to just read the next one The biggest compliment I can get is, “I read your sacred book until 4 am, and now I’m tired.” I say, “Then you’ll get it. for your money. “”

Her own life taught her lessons in resilience, reinforced by her Catholic faith, which she shared with her fictional heroines. She was born Mary Higgins in New York in 1927, the second of three children. She would later take the surname Clark after the marriage. Mary Clark’s father ran a popular pub that did well enough for the family to have a maid and his mother to prepare meals for strangers in need. But business slowed down during the Great Depression and his father, forced to work ever longer hours while laying off workers, died in his sleep in 1939. One of his brothers died of meningitis a few years later. The surviving family members worked odd jobs and had to rent rooms in the house.

Mary has always loved to write. At 6, she finishes her first poem, which her mother proudly asks her to recite in front of the family. A story she wrote in elementary school impressed her teacher enough for Mary Clark to read it to the rest of the class. In high school, she tried to sell stories to True Confessions magazine.

After working as a switchboard operator (Tennessee Williams was among the guests she listened to) and stewardess for Pan American, she married Warren Clark, the regional manager of Capital Airways, in 1949. Throughout in the 1950s and 1960s, she raised children, studied writing at New York University, and started publishing stories. Some drew on his experiences at Pan American. A story published in the Saturday Evening Post, “Beauty Contest at Buckingham Palace”, imagined a contest starring Queen Elizabeth II, Jackie Kennedy and Princess Grace of Monaco. But by the mid-1960s, the market for fiction magazines was shrinking rapidly and her husband’s health was deteriorating; Warren Clark died of a heart attack in 1964.

Mary Clark quickly found work as a screenwriter for “Portrait of a President”, a radio series about American presidents. His research inspired his first book, a historical novel about George and Martha Washington. She was so determined that she started to get up at 5 a.m., work until almost 7 a.m., then feed her children and go to work.

“Aspire to the Heavens” was published in 1969. It was “a triumph”, she recalls in her memoirs “Kitchen Privileges”, but also madness. The publisher was sold near the release of the book and received little attention. She regretted the title and learned that some stores have placed the book in the religious sections. His compensation was $ 1,500, less commissions. (The novel was reissued decades later, with much more success, like “Mount Vernon: A Love Story”).

For her next book, she wanted to make money. Following a guideline she often suggested to other writers, she looked at her shelves, which featured novels by Agatha Christie, Rex Stout, and other mystery writers, and decided that she should write the genre. book she liked to read. A recent tabloid trial of a young woman accused of murdering her children gave her an idea.

“It seemed inconceivable to most of us that any woman could do this to her children,” wrote Mary Clark in her memoirs. “And then I thought: Suppose an innocent young mother is found guilty of the willful murder of her two children; suppose she leaves prison for technical reasons; then suppose seven years to the day, on her 32nd birthday , the children of her second marriage disappear. “

In September 1974, she sent her agent a manuscript for “Die a Little Death”, acquired a few months later by Simon & Schuster for $ 3,000. Renamed “Where are the kids?” and released in 1975, it became his first bestseller and began its long, but not entirely surprising success. She alleged that a medium had told her that she would become rich and famous.

Mary Clark, who wrote well in her 90s, more than made up for her initial difficulties. She acquired several houses and was part of the New Jersey nets for a while. She was part of a circle of writers, including Lee Child and Nelson DeMille, who met regularly for dinner in Manhattan. She also had friends in Washington and was a White House guest under the Clintons and President George H.W. Bush, whose wife Barbara became close friends, and President George W. Bush.

Married since 1996 to former Merrill Lynch Futures CEO John J. Conheeney, she remembered the day when she said goodbye in difficult times. It was April 1977, and his agent told him that Simon & Schuster was offering $ 500,000 for the hardcover of his third novel, “A Stranger is Watching”, and that publisher Dell was paying $ 1 million for the pocket book. She ran her own screenplay company during the day and studied for a philosophy degree at Fordham University at night, driving home in New Jersey in an old car with over 100,000 miles on board.

“As I was driving on the Henry Hudson Parkway, the exhaust pipe and muffler loosened and started to drag on the ground. For the next 21 miles, I kur-plunked, kur-plunked, until home, “she wrote in her memoirs. “People in other cars kept honking and beeping, obviously sure I was too stupid or too deaf to hear the racket.

“The next day, I bought a Cadillac!”

