Beta’s back story in Comics of the Walking Dead explains why he’s hiding behind zombie skin – Kinda

Aside from being Alpha’s right-hand man, there’s not much that fans know about beta. We saw how they both met and what became their unlikely alliance, but besides, Beta’s back story on “The Walking Dead” remains a huge question mark. Even his appearance is unknown because he never takes off the zombie mask. However, as anyone who knows the comic knows, the character chooses to keep his true identity hidden at all times for a very specific reason.

In the comics, beta becomes the new leader of the spells following Alpha’s death, though eventually his revenge plans are thwarted and lead to his death. But just before his death, he hides the reveal and reveals he was a very famous NBA basketball player before the Apocalypse, who went on to play, and starred in movies and car commercials alike. That’s why he never let anyone see his face – he knew they would know him as a celebrity he used to be.

So will this also happen to his on-screen counterpart? The Walking Dead was never afraid to deviate from the original source material, and a previous episode of “Fear of the Walking Dead” may already have hinted at how the beta plot line will change.

In the Season 5 episode titled “Today and Tomorrow,” which aired last September, Daniel and Grace are attacked by walkers, prompting Daniel to drop his new record collection on the street. In the end, they are forced to leave them there, but eagle-eyed fans have noticed that one of the album covers contains someone who must look very familiar to Walking Dead fans.

The man in the cowboy hat looks as cruel as Ryan Hurst, who embodies beta, indicating that the character will eventually be a famous musician and not an all-star athlete. This has not yet been confirmed in the series, but it will explain how the Whispering Spouse appears to recognize him after his mask episode was ripped off during a recent episode.

While speaking to Entertainment Weekly in October 2019, Hearst hinted that some Easter eggs had previously dropped on his character, even in other shows. “We put Easter eggs here and there, maybe in this program, maybe in another program related to it,” he told the outlet. “But I keep swinging that carrot and letting people wait for the end of the season to see what happens.”

The actor recently hinted at Comicbook.com that the Beta origin story would be different from the comic books because of its own plot story idea. “They offered me the role – because I read the comics, I knew the beta plot line – and I went in there and gave them a whole different story, and they liked it,” Hurst revealed in Comic Con Liverpool. “So we developed it together.”

Given a few episodes left in the season, those answers should finally be revealed very soon and shed light on the famous beta of Once and Forever.