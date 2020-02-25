beth-hart-and-kenny-wayne-shepherd-star-on-brand-new-blues-podcast

Beth Hart, Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Kris Barras function in a model new blues-concept podcast.

Presented by musician and DJ Huge Boy Bloater, The Blues Podcast launches today (February 25) with a few separate episodes featuring Hart, Shepherd and Barras.

Speaking about the displays Large Boy Bloater claims: “I’m enthusiastic to existing the manufacturer new Blues Podcast, the place I get the chance to chat to and delve into the lives of some of the biggest up to date and up and coming blues musicians as perfectly as the foremost field figures in the style. We’ll be acquiring to know the human being behind the music by getting out what would make them tick and where by their roots lay. So, sit back, place your ft up, and grab a tipple of your decision as we massage your ears with tall tales from the blues path.”

The Blues Podcast will be accessible on Spotify, Apple Podcast/iTunes, Google Podcast, YouTube and Podbean.

A brand name new episode will be launched on the last Tuesday of each and every month.