Bethenny Frankel sends planes full of firefighters to Australia

Loading...

We can officially add Bethenny Frankel on the list of people doing more for the country than our own prime minister. The Real Housewives of New York plan to send their own planes to aid with U.S. firefighters.

Bethenny Frankel is known to do everything in her power to help in times of crisis. When Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico in 2017, she was one of the first civilians to send planes to aid.

Your bstrong foundation has helped in a number of crisis cases since 2017, including hurricanes in Mexico and volcanic eruptions in Hawaii. But now she’s focused on helping during the ongoing bushfire crisis in Australia.

“My team is in strategy mode with the plan to effectively and efficiently support Australia in this crisis that affects our entire planet,” she wrote on Instagram earlier this week. “Apart from my personal attachment and love for Australia, this is an international crisis.”

Frankel’s efforts come from big celebrities like P! NK, Nicole Kidman and Kylie Jenner made donations for the Australian forest fire aid.

According to the Bethenny Frankel websiteThe ongoing bushfire mission includes sending “aircraft with firefighters to a halt” and resources from various US fire departments to provide our volunteers with the appropriate equipment.

The bstrong initiative will also issue gift cards in emergency shelters and help fund animal welfare organizations across the country.

The Real Housewives of New York stars also explained how she “is trying to top it all” and is committed to helping animal and human shelters and actual fire fighting efforts.

Bethenny visited her Instagram stories on Friday evening to discuss her plans in Australia. This includes staying “after the headlines” and helping rebuild communities as soon as the first fires are contained. The bstrong initiative prides itself on continuing to support communities affected by disasters even after the first wave.

“#Bstrong distributed hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash cards to CA Wildfire survivors last year. We equipped more than 400 volunteer firefighters in the Amazon for 3 months. We are still in recovery efforts in the Bahamas, ”she said on Instagram.

Frankel confirmed that every dollar donated goes straight to the point and urged fans to be vigilant about who they donate to for maximum benefit per dollar donated.

“You need to know EXACTLY where your money is going and you need to be absolutely sure of every organization you donate to.”

Image:

Getty Images / Charles Sykes