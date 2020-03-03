[Beto O’Rourke Returns to Marketing campaign to Endorse Biden in Dallas: ‘The Antithesis of Donald Trump’]

Beto O’Rourke is back again in the campaign soon after dropping out months ago, showing up at Joe Biden’s Dallas rally Monday evening to endorse the former veep for president.

Biden’s former campaign rival said tonight, “We need to have somebody who can conquer Donald Trump. The man in the White House today poses an existential threat to this country, to our democracy, to no cost and fair elections, and we want any person who can conquer him, and in Joe Biden we have that gentleman.”

“We have another person who in fact is the antithesis of Donald Trump,” he continued. “Joe Biden is respectable, he’s sort, he’s caring, he’s empathetic.”

Texas is just one of the 14 states up for grabs on Super Tuesday.

You can watch previously mentioned, by means of MSNBC.