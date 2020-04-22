Betsy DeVos excluded ‘Dreamers’ from relief of coronavirus outbreaks

WASHINGTON >> The Department of Education will ban colleges from providing emergency assistance to students who have entered the country illegally, even so-called dreams under federal protection, according to advice given to colleges and universities Tuesday.

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos has ordered higher education institutions to take in more than $ 6 billion in emergency relief for students eligible for federal financial aid alone, such as U.S. citizens or legal residents. The directive effectively excludes tens of thousands of students living in the United States under the Deferred Action for Child Arrival, or DACA, program, an Obama-era rule that protects hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought to the United States illegally as children .

President Donald Trump has moved to the end of the program, but that effort awaits Supreme Court review.

The measure will compound the challenges facing these students, whose families have also been excluded from aid such as stimulus checks for people and unemployment insurance, said Miriam Feldblum, executive director of the president’s alliance on higher education and immigration , which advocates on behalf of immigrants. students.

In a recent survey of more than 1,600 students, conducted by the organization TheDream.US, a national scholarship organization for Dreamers, 80% of working people experienced lost income, said Candy Marshall, president of the group . Sixty-five percent reported that they needed help with rent and utilities, and 48% said that in food.

Feldblum said: “This is not simply saying paper students should not receive other things that other students do not get.” “This was a choice. That was going to be a central lifeline. “

Higher education groups were not surprised that the Trump administration targeted immigrants living here illegally but said DeVos ’messaging was consistent.

In a letter announcing the grants, DeVos said the law “provides institutions with great discretion on how to provide this emergency assistance to students” and “the only legal requirement is that funds be used to cover related expenses and interruptions in campus operations due to coronavirus. “

Terry Hartle, a former vice president of the American Board of Education, gave the new board caused “looking-and-snapping uncertainty on college campuses.”

He added that the decision was clearly made by the department. “Congress had nothing to do with it,” he said. “The department must own it.”