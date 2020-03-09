Bette Midler attacks Trump for not wanting “US coronavirus numbers” to increase

Actress Bette Midler went to Trump on Sunday because he didn’t want “U.S. coronavirus numbers to go up.”

“Trump wants to leave the sick on that moored cruiser so that US coronavirus numbers cannot increase,” tweeted Midler.

She really tweeted that.

Not really…

Trump wants to leave the sick in that docked cruise ship so that U.S. coronavirus numbers do not increase. After hearing this, I had to brainwash for 20 seconds with warm soapy water while singing “Happy Birthday” twice.

– Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) March 8, 2020

He has attacked Trump for not wanting to see the number of coronavirus cases increase in the country.

She thinks this is a criticism.

She believes that Trump, unwilling to increase the number of coronavirus cases, reflects poorly on him, which is a kind of coverage, a type of conspiracy.

In that same tweet, Midler goes on to talk about brainwashing himself.

“After hearing this, I had to brainwash for 20 seconds with hot soapy water while singing twice,” Happy Birthday. “

Apparently, Bette Midler refers to the Grand Princess, a 21-passenger cruise ship that tested positive for the coronavirus. The ship and its 2,421 passengers and 1,113 crew were scheduled to dock in Oakland, California, on Monday.

On Sunday, being very cautious, because he was not the White House Response Spokesman, U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson said he did not want to “anticipate the plan right now” for the cruises.

“I think it all comes from a lonely source. We should not have 16 people say what the plan is, especially when it has not been fully formulated,” Carson added.

On Monday morning, according to the latest news, passengers and crew disembark in the intended manner and under very controlled circumstances.

“All Cruises beginners are grateful and grateful to the federal, state and local authorities, who coordinate, collaborate and activate resources and staff in support of this response to provide care and support for the health and well-being of our guests and crew, ”said Princess Cruises’ president in a statement.

In any case, let’s go back to the madness of Midler … I don’t know how to interpret this tweet as anything other than a Freudian discharge, a woman angry at the thought of a small number of people suffering from coronavirus. How do you explain your frustration at the possibility that Trump can do something to keep the numbers down?

Does Midler act like Trump doing something bad, something immoral, something hopeless that will benefit him politically, and what is this political sin? Keep the number of people suffering from crown virus low.

As much as anyone else, I like my side of winning the election, but I can’t imagine I wanted to win anything so bad that I would complain about a president keeping the number of people affected by a deadly virus.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow her Facebook page here.