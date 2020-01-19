Better Business Bureau: Avoiding “Expiring License” Scam for Windows 7 Users

The Better Business Bureau has issued a consumer alert for users of Microsoft computers.

The scam comes after Microsoft announced that it no longer provides technical support, software updates, or bug fixes for the Windows 7 operating system, according to BBB.

BBB warns that scammers may try to trick people into paying for an “expiring Windows license” that they don’t need.

The typical scam involves a call from a person who claims to be a Microsoft employee and recommends a system upgrade that requires an annual fee, according to BBB.

Fraudsters can also request remote access to your computer, which exposes the user to identity theft.

How to protect yourself from technical scams:

Do not trust unsolicited callers. Reputable companies do not call consumers without their permission.

Check for unusual claims. If someone calls you to tell you that you have a problem you had no idea about, don’t believe it. Hang up and do your research before accepting any help.

Never allow a stranger to access your computer remotely. If you have a real technical problem, seek help from a reputable company or individual.

Obtain technical information directly from the source. If your computer is running Windows, for example, check for updates, new operating systems, and technical support directly from Microsoft.

Make sure you are on the official website or call the real help line before sharing personal information or paying money.

In BBB Scam Tracker reports, victims report that they were already using Windows 10 when they received a call stating that they needed to upgrade.

For more information, visit the BBB website.

Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All rights reserved.

.