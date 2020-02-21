[better-call-behnken-helps-80-year-old-woman-get-car-back-after-it-was-mistakenly-repossessed]

by: Shannon Behnken
Posted:
/ Updated:
PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – Marie Bianco-Cohen had a terrible week that began with her car being wrongly repossessed. However, one week later after a Better Call Behnken investigation, the car was towed right back to the 80-year-old’s driveway.
“I am so relieved,” she said.
This all started because Kia Motors Finance claimed Bianco-Cohen missed two payments – July and November. Even after the woman sent the finance company copies of her bank statements, the car was taken.
After Better Call Behnken got involved, Kia Motors investigated the situation and called Bianco-Cohen to say they would return the car.
She’s thrilled to have her car back but still upset that she didn’t have it for a week and missed doctor appointments.
“I should have never gone through this, never. I haven’t had one solid sleep since this started,” she said.
She added that Kia offered to compensate her for the week she didn’t have a car.
LATEST FROM BETTER CALL BEHNKEN:
Top Videos
Security video shows man attempting to break into homes while lurking in South Tampa backyards
Suspects in stolen car barely miss 11-year-old mowing lawn in Florida
Pollen starting to cause discomfort to many Tampa Bay residents
the Tampa Bay Vipers head coach on the Houston Roughnecks
the Vipers head coach, Marc Trestman, on how his team will respond to the Roughnecks defense
Tampa police searching for auto burglary suspect
Teen shot and killed
Pinellas Schools cutting ties with AMI Kids after 12-year-old suffers fractured skull from being slammed on ground
Tampa company that developed cancer vaccine expanding human clinical trials
IndyCar drivers comment on new Aeroscreen technology
Jury deliberations begin in trial of ice cream man charged with double-murder
‘Running the race of life:’ Couple who got engaged at Gasparilla Distance Classic to retire
Trending Stories