“Better Call Saul” returns for a sixth, final season

January 16 (UPI) – breaking Bad Prequel Series Better call SaulAMC returns with Bob Odenkirk for a sixth and final season in 2021.

Production of the last 13 episodes is slated to begin this year.

The cable network is planning a premiere for the fifth season on February 23 and 24.

“From day 1 of Better call Saul, My dream was to tell the full story of our complicated and compromised hero Jimmy McGill – now AMC and Sony are making this dream come true, “showrunner Peter Gould said in a press release.” We couldn’t be more grateful to the fans and critics who made this journey possible. Next month we start working on season six and last – we’re going to do our damnedest to make it through the landing. “

The crime drama plays with Jonathan Banks, Rhea Seehorn, Patrick Fabian, Michael Mando, Tony Dalton and Giancarlo Esposito.

ON breaking Bad The marathon is expected to begin on Sunday at AMC and will continue until the premiere of the show’s continuation on February 16 on cable television. El Camino: A breaking bad film, which debuted on Netflix last year.

All episodes from the five seasons of breaking Bad – with Odenkirk, Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul – is shown on five consecutive Sundays.