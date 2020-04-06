‘Better Days Are Coming Back’: Queen talks about the Reliever’s disease worldwide

TORONTO –

The Queen said Britain would be successful in combating the new coronavirus, as it delivered a message of hope to key countries and the world in the news very rarely.

“I hope in the coming year everyone can enjoy their response to this challenge,” King said before writing the statement. coming later we will say that the young generation is now much stronger than the others. “

It expresses the hope that history will be seen as “an attitude of discipline, quietness, sound judgment, and of a like-mindedness throughout this country.”

Queen also thanked the nurses and other key personnel, as well as those who followed physical rules and stayed home.

He says that being lonely now presents a “good time to slow down, pause, and think about prayer or meditation.”

“We know deep down that it’s all right,” he said.

“We should be relieved that though we will have much more money, better days will come back: we will be with our friends again; we will be with our family again; we will See you again. “

While the Queen gives a special TV message every Christmas, other broadcasts are rare, often reserved for wars and major deaths in the Royal Family.

Health authorities have documented more than 65,000 deaths worldwide related to COVID-19. Nearly 5,000 people have died in England as of Sunday afternoon.

The Sunday residence was photographed in Windsor Castle’s White Drawing Room, a designated location where it would allow enough space between the person’s camera and the king.

The new outbreak, which the World Health Organization announced as widespread on March 11, has led to increased elimination and restrictions on movement. In March, Buckingham Palace said the 93-year-old king would be suspended due to the cancer. Months later, the U.K. Deputy Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Queen’s Prince Charles tested positive for the COVID-19. Charles has been out for a while and is showing good health by April.

In a video posted online, the Prince of Wales said his attitude towards the disease was “minor.”

“At this point in time and in the turmoil of our lives, my wife and I have been thinking especially of those who have lost loved ones in difficult situations and different, and those that can cope with illness, isolation and loneliness, ”he said.

With information by Sonja Puzic

